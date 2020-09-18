Survey: Number of Russian citizens seeing Estonia as hostile at 15-year low

11 percent of people in Russia consider Estonia to be hostile against that country, the lowest figure for the past 15 years, according to a recent survey by the Yuri Levada Analytical Center, a Moscow-based think-tank. The United States tops the list.

The Levada Center asked respondents to name countries they see as most hostile to Russia. 11 percent of participants included Estonia in their list, placing it 9th overall.

This is the lowest position for Estonia of the past 15 years. The figure was highest during the 2007 Bronze Soldier Night riots, when the figure stood at 60 percent.

Estonia's ranking and percentage is lower than the other two Baltic States, Latvia and Lithuania, who are both on 26 percent.

In the first place is the U.S., who 60 percent of respondents considered a hostile state. At the same time, the indicator for that country has fallen in recent years, from 78 percent in 2018 and 67 percent in last year's survey.

Ukraine lies in second place on 35 percent and the U.K. third with 29 percent.

Belarus, the "best friend"

At the opposite end of the spectrum, 58 percent of respondents considered Belarus to be Russia's best friend.

Second place goes to China (40 percent of respondents) and third place to Kazakhstan (35 percent). Several member states from the Commonwealth of Independent States (the Russian Federation plus eight other nations, including Moldova and the Central Asian Republics) are also place high on the list, along with Syria, Cuba and India.

Among western countries, Germany with 10 percent, and Finland with 2 percent also placed in the ranking of friendly states, though none of the three Baltic States appeared.

Additionally, 6 percent of Russia's population believes that the country has no close allies at all.

The Levada Center conducted the study on August 20-26. The sample covered 1,601 people aged 18 and older and was conducted via face-to-face polling.

