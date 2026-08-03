Survey: Estonian residents prefer compromise if the US and EU are at odds

The foreign ministry's survey found that Estonians consider solidarity with the European Union more appropriate than aligning strictly with the United States. According to 53 percent of respondents, Estonia should form its position "based on the situation" and seek a compromise if the US and EU disagree.

On Monday, the foreign ministry published its third public opinion survey on how residents view foreign‑policy issues.

According to the survey, the three most important foreign‑policy directions are nearly equal in importance: strengthening regional cooperation with Nordic and Baltic countries (37 percent), strengthening NATO collective defense (36 percent), and creating opportunities for Estonian companies in foreign markets (36 percent). Next came support for Ukraine (22 percent) and promoting values important to Estonia — human rights, democracy and freedom of speech — globally (21 percent).

Views differ sharply by ethnicity

Ethnic Estonians prioritize NATO collective defense and regional cooperation, while ethnic Russians place more importance on supporting businesses abroad and improving relations with Russia.

Among age groups, support for Estonia's foreign‑policy directions was highest among the youngest respondents (15–29).

To strengthen Estonia's international image, respondents said Estonia should stand out primarily in digital development and cyber capability (43 percent), security and defense cooperation (33 percent), education and e‑education (30 percent), and protection of human rights and freedoms (28 percent).

Eesti ja USA lipp Autor/allikas: Jürgen Randma / Riigikantselei

Most Estonian Russians expect concessions from Ukraine

Support for sanctions against Russia remains high: 71 percent of residents support sanctions — including 83 percent of ethnic Estonians and 40 percent of ethnic Russians. Nearly half of ethnic Estonians also support the principle that Estonia should not encourage business cooperation with authoritarian states or those that disregard Estonia's core values.

A deep divide remains between ethnic groups regarding possible peace terms between Ukraine and Russia. While a large majority of ethnic Estonians (74 percent) believe Ukraine should not make concessions to Russia, most ethnic Russians (61 percent) believe Ukraine should.

Support for Ukraine joining the EU remains unchanged at 60 percent — including 76 percent of ethnic Estonians and 24 percent of ethnic Russians. Support for Ukraine joining NATO stands at 54 percent — including 71 percent of ethnic Estonians and 17 percent of ethnic Russians. Compared with last year, support for EU enlargement to other countries has also increased.

A little over half of residents support sending Estonian troops to Ukraine — but only after the war ends and within a peacekeeping mission. Most residents consider Estonia's support for Ukraine sufficient, though willingness to personally contribute to Ukraine's reconstruction has decreased.

In the context of US–EU relations, solidarity with EU member states is seen as more appropriate than maintaining alignment with the US. Despite some criticism of the US, NATO is still perceived as an essential security guarantee. According to 53 percent of respondents, Estonia should form its position "based on the situation" and seek compromise if the US and EU disagree.

The Estonian flag and the Chinese flag. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

China is viewed more as a partner

Although half of respondents have no opinion on the Israel–Palestine conflict, the share of undecided respondents has decreased compared with 2025, and more people now believe Estonia's policy is too pro‑Israel (29 percent, especially among younger people).

China is more often perceived as a partner than a threat or competitor, though support has slightly increased for banning Chinese technology in Estonia's internal security, defense industry and green‑tech sectors (from 34 percent in 2025 to 38 percent in 2026). Regarding Taiwan, respondents most often consider it reasonable either to avoid political relations or to follow the majority position of EU member states.

Men consider themselves knowledgeable

Awareness of foreign‑policy issues remains high: 50 percent said they are well informed, and nine percent said fairly well informed. Men, people aged 60–74, those with higher education and those in good economic standing consider themselves more knowledgeable.

Young people's awareness is low, and a notable difference appears between ethnic groups — ethnic Estonians rate their foreign‑policy awareness lower than ethnic Russians or other minorities: 54 percent of ethnic Estonians consider themselves well informed, compared with 72 percent of ethnic Russians and 72 percent of other ethnicities.

Regionally, residents of Northeast Estonia rated their foreign‑policy awareness highest (70 percent), followed by Tallinn residents (65 percent). Residents of Western and Central Estonia rated their awareness lowest (50 percent).

The survey was conducted by Turu‑uuringute AS for the foreign ministry.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!