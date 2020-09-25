news

Government not reached budget agreement, discussions continue next week

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) speaking on
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) speaking on "Otse uudistemajast". Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said on Friday afternoon the government has not yet reached an agreement on the 2021 state budget and discussions will continue next week.

"Our goal is to bring it to the government on Tuesday and hand it over to the Riigikogu on Wednesday. This is today's situation," Ratas told ERR.

He said work is continuing but he could not give more details as an agreement has not been reached. "We are certainly working to make it as stimulating as possible for the economy," he said.

Ratas said he is optimistic that there will still be a budget draft for Tuesday.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again

