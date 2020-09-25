Government not reached budget agreement, discussions continue next week

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said on Friday afternoon the government has not yet reached an agreement on the 2021 state budget and discussions will continue next week.

"Our goal is to bring it to the government on Tuesday and hand it over to the Riigikogu on Wednesday. This is today's situation," Ratas told ERR.

He said work is continuing but he could not give more details as an agreement has not been reached. "We are certainly working to make it as stimulating as possible for the economy," he said.

Ratas said he is optimistic that there will still be a budget draft for Tuesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!