Coalition negotiations: All family models should receive equal protection

Kaja Kallas and Mailis Reps on January 20.
Kaja Kallas and Mailis Reps on January 20. Source: ERR
Leaders of the coalition negotiations, chairman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas and deputy chairman of the Center Party Mailis Reps, said they are looking for consensus in the Riigkogu to give all family models equal protection. It has also been agreed there will be changes to Estonia's citizenship policy.

"We are looking for a consensus across factions in the Riigikogu so that all family models receive equal protection. No one is going to change the concept of marriage, although different families should have the same rights," said Kallas on Wednesday.

Regional policy and rural affairs were mainly discussed during the negotiations on Wednesday and Kallas said it was agreed to create more opportunities to help companies develop and for people to live in the countryside. She said this means high-speed internet needs to reach every corner of Estonia and ways to help rural companies gain access to capital were also discussed.

The new coalition will continue to fight at the European level for equal opportunities for Estonian farmers, Kallas said. Another important issue is to help introduce Estonia products to foreign markets.

Additionally, there should be greater emphasis on introducing digital and green solutions in rural life.

No plans to change citizenship policy

Kallas said the new coalition will not change Estonia's citizenship policy. "However, the bottlenecks in acquiring citizenship have become clear. The goal for both of us is to create more Estonian citizens," Kallas said.

Mailis Reps added there were disagreements on the issue between the parties but said: "We have found out what the expectations and obstacles of both parties are."

Kallas also said it must be as easy as possible for Estonians living abroad to return and that investments should be made in kindergarten and school places, amongst other things.

Editor: Helen Wright

