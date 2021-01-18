Gallery: Coalition negotiations continue on Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Coalition negotiations between Reform an Center continued on Monday, January 18.
Coalition talks between Estonia's Reform Party and the Center Party continued in the Riigikogu at 11 a.m. on Monday. The parties will discuss digital affairs, education and culture today.

On January 16, foreign policy, security policy and internal security were discussed and negotiators from the Reform Party and the Center Party said the aim is to intensify cooperation with allies and improve Estonia's reputation in order for Estonia to be an innovative and open country of Northern Europe.

On January 15, the two parties focused on finance, the economy, innovation and taxation. The parties met each other in the middle regarding the issue of taxes and promised a tax peace. It was also agreed that the Aliens Act bill will definitely not go ahead in its current form.

President Kersti Kaljulaid signed a decree on January 14 nominating Kaja Kallas, the head of the Reform Party, which received the most seats in parliament in the 2019 general elections, the candidate for prime minister. Reform then launched talks with Center to form a government.

Editor: Helen Wright

