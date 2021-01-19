Alcohol industry welcomes Reform-Center 'tax peace' ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A cocktail being made at a bar. Photo is illustrative.
A cocktail being made at a bar. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian alcohol industry lobby groups have welcomed a proposed 'tax peace' put on the table in ongoing coalition discussions between the Reform and Center parties as a way to normalize a sector hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The Estonian Association of Alcohol Producers and Importers (ATML) and the Estonian Breweries Association (Õlleliit) say the proposal, effectively a meeting of minds between Center's more progressive-taxation-based approach and Reform's long-held flat-rate dogma will also gradually reduce pressure for additional support measures for businesses. 

The associations said that the crisis has delivered a painful blow to various sectors in the economy, hitting foremost the incomes of operators and employees of hotels, restaurants and cafes, and any other businesses connected with tourism.

A "tax peace" (Estonian: Maksurahu) which applies equally to direct and indirect taxes will help preserve jobs and the viability of many businesses which had been in good shape prior to the crisis. 

While stores selling alcohol have remained open since the pandemic began, bars and other outlets serving alcohol have been subject to restrictions, including full closure over the Christmas and New Year's period and beyond, in addition to losing out on revenue that tourists would normally have brought in.

Stabilization would also help diminish cross-border alcohol trade on the Estonian-Latvian frontier, which would help keep tax revenues and business inside Estonia and have benefits for border regions.

A slash on excise duties for beers and wines in summer 2019 was issued in part as the result of fears that not only was Estonian custom heading south, but also Finnish customers, a traditional mainstay of alcohol purchasing in Estonia in pre-pandemic days.

Reform's leader and prime-minister-in-waiting Kaja Kallas, and former education secretary Mailis Reps, declared the tax peace last Friday.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:09

Party ratings: Center see rise in support after Ratas' resignation

16:54

Alcohol industry welcomes Reform-Center 'tax peace'

16:53

439 people have received second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

16:14

Feature | Estonia's first year on the United Nations Security Council

16:06

SDE MP: Tallinn ought to have official nudist beach

15:43

AK: Swedish law change to ease MS Estonia investigations

15:14

Most of Ruhnu's residents get coronavirus first vaccine in one fell swoop

15:01

Kaljulaid through to second round of OECD leadership election

14:55

Virologist: Even those immune to COVID-19 must wear masks

14:38

Reform MP: Estonia crucial in brokering Russia-West relations

14:19

Culture minister proposes athletes be vaccinated for Olympic qualifications

14:04

Estonia planning to apply for UN Security Council membership 2050-2051

13:44

Relaxed restrictions don't bring catering facilities much comfort

13:12

Riigikogu switches to remote sittings due to coronavirus outbreak

12:43

Government green-lights Tartu Ski Marathon

12:12

Foreign minister joins Baltic colleagues in Josep Borrell Navalny appeal

11:40

Half of Isamaa's Riigikogu group diagnosed with COVID-19

11:12

International students, graduates paid over €13 million in tax in 2019/2020

10:46

Health Board: 600 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 11 deaths

10:38

Coronavirus round-up: January 11-17

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: