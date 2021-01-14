Alcohol sales restriction to continue until end of February ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A cocktail being made at a bar. Photo is illustrative.
A cocktail being made at a bar. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The nationwide restriction on the sale of alcohol currently in place will be extended until the end of February 28, the government said on Thursday.

Currently, the sale of alcohol is banned between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. across the country. The restrictions were due to end on January 26 but have been extended for another month.

This ban does not have much impact on Harju and Ida-Viru counties as bars, restaurants and entertainment establishments are shut except for take-away items to limit the spread of coronavirus.

However, entertainment establishments are still open throughout Estonia's 13 other counties.

On Thursday the government extended the restrictions in Harju and Ida-Viru counties until February 1. They had been due to end on January 17 after being implemented in December.

Editor's note: Additional context was added to this article to explain the nationwide ban in relation to the restrictions in Harju and Ida-Viru counties.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

what happens next?

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:06

Eesti 200 leader: Center continuing in office doesn't give good signal

17:46

Ratas' government officially resigns

17:31

Sandor Liive appointed RB Rail supervisory board chair

17:11

Isamaa Secretary General: Coalition of white forces is possible

16:39

State secretary tasked with Porto Franco inquiry committee

16:10

Meelis Oidsalu: Freud, Jung and Rogers in the Riigikogu

16:00

Andrus Ansip: I would have preferred Reform-SDE-Isamaa coalition

15:51

Viljandi to remove controversial installation commemorating singer

15:43

Health Board: 632 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths Updated

15:21

"Täna 30 aastat tagasi" | Sildam and Born in the middle of Vilnius massacre

14:58

Analyst: Great reforms not expected from new government

14:32

Defense leaders present long-term plan to president

14:01

Alcohol sales restriction to continue until end of February

13:59

Nominees for Estonian Music Awards 2021 announced

13:36

Niguliste Church hopes to open tower for guests from next year

13:10

Jaak Aaviksoo: From the fourth estate to the first?

12:58

Gallery: Mari Kalkun receives Musician of the Year award

12:50

Most coronavirus restrictions to continue, gyms to reopen

12:43

Tallinn Zoo's Asiatic lion Juna dies at 17 years old

12:25

Reform Party, Center Party to start coalition negotiations Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: