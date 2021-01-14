Alcohol sales restriction to continue until end of February

The nationwide restriction on the sale of alcohol currently in place will be extended until the end of February 28, the government said on Thursday.

Currently, the sale of alcohol is banned between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. across the country. The restrictions were due to end on January 26 but have been extended for another month.

This ban does not have much impact on Harju and Ida-Viru counties as bars, restaurants and entertainment establishments are shut except for take-away items to limit the spread of coronavirus.

However, entertainment establishments are still open throughout Estonia's 13 other counties.

On Thursday the government extended the restrictions in Harju and Ida-Viru counties until February 1. They had been due to end on January 17 after being implemented in December.

Editor's note: Additional context was added to this article to explain the nationwide ban in relation to the restrictions in Harju and Ida-Viru counties.

