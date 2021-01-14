Government to relax Harju, Ida-Viru restrictions from January 18 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Closed cafe in Tallinn's Old Town.
Closed cafe in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Restrictions on cafes, restaurants, hobby activities and museums will be eased in Harju and Ida-Viru counties from Monday (January 18) and other restrictions will be further relaxed each week until February 1, the government said on Thursday evening. Earlier in the day, it had been announced that most restrictions would stay in place until February.

Harju and Ida-Viru Counties

On Thursday, the government approved, in principle, for selected restrictions in both counties to be relaxed each week until February 1. Additionally, in principle, the government also approved the continuation of support measures in Harju County and Ida-Viru County. 

The current restrictions have been in place in Ida-Viru County since December 12 and in Harju County since December 28 to stop the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions were supposed to be in place until January 17. While some rules will end on January 18, as planned, others will be extended until January 25 or February 1. Different restrictions will be eased and different times.

Earlier on Thursday, it was said most other restrictions would be in place until February 1.

From Monday, January 18:

The ban on being inside cafes, restaurants and service halls of catering companies will be relaxed and they will be allowed to open for customers from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 2+2 rule must be followed and occupancy must not exceed 25 percent. Previously, these venues could only be open to sell take-away food or beverages. 

The ban on indoor individual training, youth work, hobbies, hobby education, training, in-service training, sports and coaching will be relaxed. Groups of up to 10 people can gather for the activities listed above which take place outside,

Museums and exhibition spaces can open with a 50 percent occupancy. The 2+2 rule must be followed and the occupancy rate cannot exceed 50 percent.

From Monday, January 25

Distance learning ends and contact learning at all levels in schools can restart. Precautions must be taken to stop the spread of coronavirus. 

Until January 25, only grades 1-4, 9 and 12 can study in schools.

Existing restrictions apply until Monday, February 1

It is forbidden to be in places where entertainment services are provided, such as casinos, bowling or billiard halls and adult clubs,

Saunas, spas, water parks and swimming pools must remain closed to guests - except for individual training at gyms which can take place from January 18.

Public meetings and events, including conferences, theater performances, concerts and cinema screenings are not allowed to take place indoors but there can be groups of up to 10 at outdoor events. Public outdoor events must end at 10 p.m.

Masks, 2+2 and the 50 percent occupancy rate must be followed at worship services and public religious services.

Nationwide

As ERR News previously reported, the nationwide restrictions on alcohol have been extended from January 27 until February 28. From February 28, the ban will not allow alcohol to be sold from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Until January 26, the current alcohol sales restrictions are in place and alcohol can not be served from midnight to 10 a.m.

The announcement was made by outgoing Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) at approximately 6.30 p.m. on Thursday. He said the government was following the advice of the scientific council.

Koroonaviiruse leviku peatamiseks mõeldud piirangud pikenevad Harjumaal ja Ida-Virumaal kuni veebruarini, kuid valvsus...

Posted by Jüri Ratas on Thursday, 14 January 2021

--

Editor: Helen Wright

