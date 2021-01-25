Narva schools to remain on distance learning for one more week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Narva Estonian High School.
Narva Estonian High School. Source: ERR
Although the government allowed all schools in Estonia to return to contact classes starting Monday, Narva City Government decided to keep grades 5-8 and 10-11 in municipal schools on distance learning as the COVID-19 infection rate in the city still remains high.

Regional daily Põhjarannik (link in Estonian) wrote that Narva city government spoke to school directors before making the decision. "The decision is unpopular as students want to return to school, but nothing can be done," said Narva mayor Katri Raik (SDE).

The decision to delay contact classes by a week is based on a Health Board recommendation which also states that if classes were to return to schools from February 1, they should only be allowed to half capacity.

According to Marje Muusikus, head of the Health Board's eastern region, the rate of infection in Narva has remained in an upward trend, seeing an increase of 14 percent during the period of January 7-21. As of Thursday, January 21, there were 645 registered cases of the coronavirus, making up 54 percent on all Ida-Viru County cases.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

