Tartu schools start new term with partial distance learning

The city of Tartu
The city of Tartu Source: Simo Sepp/minupilt.err.ee
School children in Tartu will start the new term partially distance learning, the city government has said. Grades 1 to 3 are requested to return to the classroom while schools can decide on the best solution for other classes.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said the council's plans are justified.

He said: "We consulted with both the Health Board and heads of schools and found that if we start cautiously now, we may soon be able to continue full-time contact learning. In addition, the impact of the holidays and the school vacation on infection is not yet known."

Schools must comply with the 50 percent occupancy limit and classes should not mix. Children over 12 are recommended to year masks indoors and parents will be informed school's of plans by January 8.

Children with special needs are allowed to go back to school.

Editor: Helen Wright

