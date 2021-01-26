More than 100 schools continuing with distance learning ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Students at Rocca al Mare School in Tallinn.
Students at Rocca al Mare School in Tallinn.
News

Regardless of the government's decision to allow schools back to contact classes from Monday (January 25) there are some 100 schools across Estonia still remaining on distance learning.

According to Juta Varjas, the Health Board's chief specialist in the surveillance and epidemic departments, schools often turn to the Health Board for advice on how to organize studies safely. Varjas noted that if there is an infected person in the school, finding out their recent contacts should be priority.

"There are a little more than a 100 of those schools, where someone has been diagnosed with COVID and around 50 childcare facilities. And there have recently been schools detected with group infections in all regions. We consider a group infection one where more than five people have fallen ill," Varjas said.

Schools must coordinate going on distance learning with the Health Board. Varjas said that schools try not to bother their study organization as much as possible.

She added that distance learning is not recommended for all schools. "Based on their first scare, schools often ask if they should go on distance learning. Then they look at the case in detail. One example is that if the infected member of the school family has not been to the school, there is no need for distance learning," Varjas explained.

Close to half of the hundred schools utilising distance learning are in the northern region of Estonia. Still, there are schools in smaller rural areas that have had to leave some students at home. Varstu School, at 64-student school in Võru County, was forced to go on distance learning when one of their students was infected with the coronavirus. School director Aive Adler said only first and second grade students are allowed in the school for now.

"While mapping the circe of close contacts, it became clear that 15 teachers had all been connected to teaching the boy and the teachers were then obligated to stay in self-isolation," Adler noted.

According to Juta Vajras, each case is still being treated separately, but the coronavirus' spread among students is in an upward trend. Varjas did not rule out that there could be reason to establish complete distance learning in some regions, as is done in the city of Narva now, where only 9th and 12th grade students are allowed in the school, along with 1-4 grade students.

Narva city government's culture department chairwoman Viktoria Lutus said: "When analyzing the situation, we decided that these restrictions must be extended by at least one more week. We must decide how to move forward with school directors and the Health Board this week."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

watch live at 4 p.m.

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:47

New foreign minister wants to bring her expertise to Center and government

13:12

Ratas' government completed 68 percent of program

12:49

Pandemic complicates Tallinn schools' first grade entrance tests

12:46

Lutsar: Scientific council will propose harmonizing COVID-19 restrictions

12:36

Gallery: President appoints new government Updated

12:21

Interior minister plans to join Center Party, but needs time

11:54

Coalition agreement: Center-Reform government 2021-2023

11:22

More than 100 schools continuing with distance learning

11:11

Health Board: 357 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, nine deaths

11:05

Bolt expands to Asian and Latin American markets with franchise roll-out

10:58

New prime minister: No unified Center-Reform presidential candidate yet

10:44

Gallery: Kaja Kallas' government takes oath of office

10:40

Coronavirus round-up: January 18-24

10:05

Who's who: Estonia's new government

09:39

Mart Võrklaev new Reform Riigikogu group leader

09:35

Nine MPs to be replaced with change of government Updated

09:16

Kallas' coalition votes total second-highest since independence restoration

08:29

Outgoing defense minister: Reserve army model justified for Estonia

25.01

Gallery: Kaja Kallas wins mandate to form government Updated

25.01

Outgoing ministers to receive benefit equaling six months' pay

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: