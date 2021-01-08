Contact learning can restart in 13 counties from January 11

From Monday (January 11), pupils and students in all year groups will be able to return to schools, vocational education and universities in 13 counties. The changes do not apply in Harju and Ida-Viru counties where only primary school children and those in grades 9 and 12 will be able to return to the classroom.

Additionally, as of January 11, up to 11 people (including a coach or supervisor) may participate in indoor activities in hobby activities and education, in-service training and education, youth work and sports in 13 counties - not Harju or Ida-Viru counties. The occupancy of the room must not exceed 50 percent.

Outdoor activities are limited to 25 people (including a coach or supervisor). Separate groups may not come into contact with each other.

Partial distance learning continues in Harju and Ida-Viru counties

From January 11, only pupils in grades 1 to 4 and 9 and 12 may return to school. Vocational and higher education institutions must also continue with distance learning.

The restrictions currently apply until January 17 and next it will be decided how to proceed.

The government's decision prohibits indoor hobby and sports activities in Harju and Ida-Viru counties until January 17.

For outdoor activities, groups of up to 10 with a supervisor are allowed.

Sports competitions, exercise events for children and adults

From January 11, sports competitions, sports and movement events can be held indoors in all counties except Harju and Ida-Viru counties.

However, these are limited to Champions League teams, professional athletes and members of Estonian adult and youth teams participating in the competition system of the Sports Association.

Outdoor sports and exercise events with a maximum of 25 participants are allowed and care must be taken not to come into contact with other groups.

Both both indoor and outdoor events can only take place without spectators.

The respective order will be approved on Friday. Restrictions will be assessed every two weeks.

