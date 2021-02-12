Analyst: I do not see property taxes implemented in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
SEB economist Mihkel Nestor. Source: ERR
Economy

SEB economic analyst Mihkel Nestor told Vikerraadio's morning show "Vikerhommik" that while they are reasonable, he does not believe property taxes will be implemented in Estonia anytime soon, claiming political backlash as the main reason.

On Thursday, prime minister Kaja Kallas' economic adviser and former Bank of Estonia governor Ardo Hansson said Estonia could look at increasing property taxes to exit the coronavirus economic crisis.

Mihkel Nestor said in response on Friday: "I do not know how serious that talk is. I will not believe in property taxes in Estonia before they are trully done. It seems to be this political taboo that has not been bothered yet."

"But there have been discussions on the topic earlier. Economic people tend to say that it should be done if there is a possibility to do so and it is not the worst idea if money runs out, but it seems like Estonian politicians would have a tough time trying to sell it to voters," Nestor added.

He said property taxes would mostly be about taxing real estate and vehicles. "These are the two hot potatoes that have been rolled around in Estonia before, but the discussions never lead anywhere," Nestor said.

Looking at the general tax structure in Estonia, property taxes do have potential, the SEB analyst said. He pointed out that property taxes in Estonia are minimal, making up just 0.6 percent of all taxes. The European average however stands at 3-4 percent.

According to Nestor, a tax on real estate would speed up the process of segregation. "If there is a tax on real estate value, then real estate in mid-town Tallinn for example would become more attractive for people with smaller incomes to sell and to move further away," he explained.

The analyst noted that Estonians would likely not leave the tax unpaid. "For Estonians, home is a very sacred place. I think it is also one of the reasons why it has been very difficult to tax," Nestor said.

About a tax on vehicles, Nestor said that Estonia is one of the few countries in Europe that does not tax cars. He does not however believe there would political consensus for it.

The analyst pointed out that a billion's worth of cars are bought in Estonia each year, which makes up 5-6 percent of all Estonian imports. "It is a large number. And putting a 10 percent tax on the purchase, we would make more than €100 million," Nestor said.

"But I am a realist. It seems to me that it is something that no Estonian politician would touch. Estonians are of the car faith," he added.

According to Nestor, it would be reasonable to create a balance between highly taxed consumption taxes and property taxes. "If we tax consumption highly and do not tax properties at all, it is not actually a great situation. We could make peoples' lives easier by taking those to more of a balance," he said.

"Noone would pay any taxes with pleasure, but everyone would like some public services. I have not met a person yet who would sy that Estonia's public services are all great and we should cut those," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS

13:16

AstraZeneca vaccines awaiting the creation of education workers list

12:50

Poet Betti Alver documentary to premiere in cinemas

12:26

Social Democrats looking to fix low ratings

12:12

Analyst: I do not see property taxes implemented in Estonia

11:46

Highest number of new arrivals in Tartu 2020 were from abroad

11:22

Defense minister offers NATO use of Cyber Range

10:51

Kallas, Merkel discuss COVID-19 and EU's foreign relations

10:42

Health Board: 717 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:24

Gallery: Best designed Estonian books of 2020

10:21

Estonian, Latvian diplomats monitor Navalny trial in Moscow

09:58

Ice roads in Noarootsi and Vormsi unlikely despite the frost

09:33

Gallery: Estonian, British soldiers get real winter warfare experience

09:02

NATO jets overflight to substitute for Independence Day military parade

08:37

Government hopes to move on with EU-funded Tallinn Hospital

11.02

Global Estonian Report: February 10-17

11.02

Government approves plan for 100 days in office

11.02

Average pension to rise by slightly more than €28 from April

11.02

Estonia to open embassy in Kenya next year

11.02

Cultural monuments to receive €4.3 million in subsidies

11.02

European Commission forecasts Estonia 2021 economic growth at 2.6 percent

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: