Former central bank chief starts work as adviser to prime minister

Former Bank of Estonia Governor Ardo Hansson. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Former Bank of Estonia governor Ardo Hansson has started work as adviser to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

Hansson, 62, will advise the prime minister on both economics and finance, BNS reports.

Hansson handed in his resignation to Coop Pank, where he sat on the supervisory board, last week, though this is pending a shareholders' meeting in mid-April, meaning he still has board rights until then.

Hansson was the governor of the central bank during 2012-2019, and was also a member of the governing council on the European Central Bank (ECB).

From 1998 to 2012, Hansson held various positions at the World Bank, where he headed the organization's economic policy department in China, and worked with various Central and Eastern European, and Balkan, countries.

The Harvard-educated (doctoral degree) Hansson had already sat on the Bank of Estonia's supervisory board back in the 1990s, and as an adviser to prime ministers during that decade as well.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

