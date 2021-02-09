Kallas wants Ardo Hansson for economic adviser ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Ardo Hansson. Source: Kairit Leibold / ERR
The role of economic adviser to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas could go to former Bank of Estonia Governor Ardo Hansson.

The position has been discussed with Hansson, while no contract has been signed yet, head of the prime minister's bureau Gerrit Mäesalu told ERR.

ERR has not managed to contact Hansson.

He has previously said that the 2021 state budget relies too heavily on loan money and that planned fiscal deficit is excessive and could prove very difficult to overcome.

Coop Bank said that Hansson's letter of resignation will be presented to the bank's shareholders meeting on April 14. He will remain a member of the bank's supervisory board until then.

Hansson became central bank governor in 2012 and his seven-year term expired in 2019.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

