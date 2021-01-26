Coalition agreement: Center-Reform government 2021-2023

ERR News' republishes the full coalition agreement between the Reform and Center parties upon which the new government is formed. It will last from 2021 until 2023, when new national elections are called.

The aim of the coalition is to continue to resolve the COVID-19 crisis, to keep Estonia forward-looking, and to improve the country in all areas and regions.

This translation was provided to ERR News by the Center Party but it can also be read on the government's website:

OVERVIEW

The Estonian Reform Party and the Estonian Centre Party form a government that will continue to efficiently solve the COVID-19 crisis, maintain the progressive nature of Estonia, and develop the state in all fields and regions.

Both parties understand that the current political and societal atmosphere in Estonia is tense and will do everything in their power to create a wider political trust and a desire for cooperation among all Estonian citizens to further progress the state. The coronavirus pandemic requires continuous decisive action in the immediate future to prevent the disease from spreading, vaccinate Estonian people, strengthen the healthcare system, manage the educational sphere, guarantee the income of all citizens, and support entrepreneurship.

The coalition partners will follow the following principles in the government coalition.

· We will stand for a progressive political culture that treats all societal groups as equally respectable, and for an honorable governance, drawing from the spirit of our constitution.

· Estonia is a great small nation that supports all people, their will for self-fulfillment and their wish to contribute to the development of Estonia.

· We will follow the best common interests of the Estonian nation and citizens, and the principles of justice and truth. Estonia is a country that follows the rule of law and all our societal decision-making processes are as transparent as possible.

· We prioritize decreasing social, economic, and regional inequality, and developing the health and well-being of each citizen.

· We will stand for the rights of all Estonian people, including minorities, and respect the right to privacy.

· The heart of Estonian external and internal security policy is our membership in the European Union, NATO, and the UN, as well as an active representation of Estonian interests in international organizations and bilateral communication.

· We will continue to actively fulfill the climate objectives of the European Union and use various funds from the EU to implement the green and digital transitions as quickly as possible, making sure no Estonian or Estonian region is left behind.

· It is important to maintain an open and factual space of information and an environment of discussion that is accessible to all societal groups under equal principles. Independent journalism is the basis for comprehensively informing Estonian citizens.

THE PRINCIPLES FOR RECOVERING FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

· The coronavirus pandemic requires continuous decisive action in the immediate future to prevent the disease from spreading, vaccinate Estonian people, strengthen the healthcare system, manage the educational sphere, guarantee the income of all citizens, and support entrepreneurship.

· Our actions in preventing the COVID-19 disease from spreading will be based on science and evidence.

· We will continue to cooperate with the European Union and the vaccine manufacturers to increase the number of vaccines delivered to Estonia.

· As of May, we will make it possible for all citizens to receive a free vaccination close to home. We will implement a campaign that supports and raises awareness of vaccinating.

· We will agree on the primary principles and action plan to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

· We will supplement the support measures in cooperation with entrepreneurship organisations (including the tourism sector) to help reboot the economy in the context of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

· In order to lessen the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, all crisis measures must be transparent and target the regions, households, and enterprises that have suffered the most.

· Under the circumstances of the pandemic, we will particularly focus on the accessibility of healthcare services, maintaining the physical and mental health of our citizens, and providing quality education. Our aim is to keep society as open as possible.

HEALTHY AND CONTENT PEOPLE

Healthcare

· In order to guarantee the sustainability of the healthcare system, we will implement a people-centred healthcare reform with a focus on quickly recovering people's health and professional abilities.

· We will support the implementation of new personal healthcare services that are based on genetic data and increase the number of gene donors.

· We will prioritize educating a new generation of healthcare professionals and regulating their competencies along with empowering primary healthcare services.

· We will improve the organization, accessibility, and quality of mental health services. We will guarantee that psychiatric care is also accessible to minors.

· In order to raise the life expectancy and the number of healthy years of life of Estonian people and to decrease inequality in healthcare, we will direct more resources into promoting a healthy lifestyle as well as prevention and early detection of diseases.

· We will continue to develop a solid healthcare model and direct the necessary additional funds into healthcare to shorten the waiting lists for health services. We will improve the use of the Estonian Health Insurance Fund's resources by mapping the possibilities for shortening waiting lists and by promoting a wider use of remote consultations.

· We will continue to implement patient insurance with a purpose of guaranteeing the quality of healthcare services and patient safety.

· We will modernize the healthcare infrastructure across Estonia with funding from the European Union. We will continue to negotiate with the European Commission to get the necessary funds to build the Tallinn Hospital.

· We will maintain, until the end of 2021, the current order of sickness benefit where the employer compensates absence from work for days two to five, and the Estonian Health Insurance Fund compensates the absence starting from the sixth day.

· We consider it necessary to make the dental care benefit system more flexible to guarantee that the elderly and people in need receive sufficient support.

· We will expand the availability of primary healthcare services in the evenings and on weekends and will look for additional solutions to improve regional accessibility.

· We will implement the Estonian cancer control program with the aim to systematically prevent and diagnose cancer early and to guarantee that treatment is available.

· We will support the implementation of various electronic systems in medicine to make treatment more effective. We will invest into the solutions of e-health and healthcare technologies and continue to develop personalised medicine.

· We value the work of healthcare specialists. In order to increase the sustainability of the healthcare system and the number of healthcare specialists, we will give healthcare institutions the chance to enter into pre-agreements with students in the field of medicine.

Social security

· We will direct the money left over from the second pension pillar reform into covering the deficit in pension insurance, liberating the average old-age pension from taxation, and implementing an extraordinary increase in old-age pensions.

· We will raise awareness and motivate employees and employers to participate in collecting pensions.

· We will look for ways to restore the payments from the state into the second pension pillar early. We will consider the creation/offer of choices to increase individual payments into the second pension pillar.

· We will improve cooperation between the social, educational, and healthcare sectors and the provision of integrated services. We will increase the capabilities of local governments in providing needs-based help locally and promote cooperation between local governments.

· We will organise the system for long-term care in order to prevent and decrease the need for long-term care, relieve the obligation of care of immediate families, and support the provision of domestic services. We will analyze alternative models for funding (including care insurance) to decrease the proportion of own contribution and increase the accessibility of services.

· We value social work and child welfare work. We will renew the child welfare system to guarantee that the need for help is quickly detected and efficient help provided. We will support the network of children's houses to provide immediate help for abused children and establish a service for helping children with traumatic experiences.

· We will initiate a reform for the support system of children with special needs with the purpose of guaranteeing a swifter, more efficient, and comprehensive help for children.

· We will implement a reform for victim support to guarantee that the victims of abuse and crimes are given the best possibilities to escape a violent situation and recover from the traumas caused by a crime.

· We will combat domestic violence by contributing into the prevention of violence and guaranteeing that all victims have access to quick and competent intersectoral aid. We will support the victims of domestic violence in starting over independently.

SMART ECONOMY

Research, development, and innovation

· Estonia is an innovative country that values the creation and use of knowledge and organises societal life with new, human-centred, and efficient technologies.

· We will allocate at least 1% of the GDP to research and development. We will prioritise investments made into research and development by the private sector.

· We will create a financial facility of the future to accelerate the climate and digital transitions, resources from which will be directed into research, development, and establishing a knowledge-based economy.

· We will support companies that can contribute into creating and implementing science-based and innovative technologies and need the support of the state in decreasing investment risks.

· We will increase the motivation of Estonian research establishments for applied research activities that enable a scientific transition in the private and public sectors.

· We will implement an applied research program to support enterprises in establishing and funding applied research and finding suitable partners.

· We will create a strategy for hydrogen fuels and measures for a hydrogen pilot project to test a whole hydrogen chain in Estonian conditions, which includes the manufacturing, transportation, and consumption of hydrogen.

· We will implement a support measure for start-up companies and find a solution for the shortage of specialists, making Estonia an attractive country for creating and testing innovative solutions.

Infrastructure and modern connections

· We will guarantee the availability of fast internet connections all across Estonia. In order to improve the possibilities of remote work and increase regional competitiveness, we will speed up the construction of last-mile connectivity.

· We will speed up the planning of four-lane roads and direct additional funds from the European Union into the construction of roads.

· We will improve the state of local roads and cover more roads with tarmac in cooperation with local governments.

· We will establish stable connections with Europe and, in the future, with Finland. We will speed up the construction of Rail Baltic.

· We will implement the construction of the Helsinki–Tallinn tunnel and a positive initiative on a government level in our communication with Finland.

· We will establish direct connections, if possible, to destinations that are important to the Estonian people and economy.

· We will develop measures to support rebooting the aviation industry after the health crisis.

· In order to increase the speed of local railway traffic, we will invest in new trains to increase the convenience of passengers and decrease the environmental burden. We will develop comfortable domestic (including the Tallinn–Rohuküla line) and international railway connections.

· We consider it important to guarantee accessibility for all societal groups in developing new apartment buildings and other infrastructure.

· We will electrify the railway in stages by analysing the possibilities for using hydrogen fuels, with an aim is to increase the fulfilment of climate objectives in the transport sector.

· We will improve the connection between the mainland and the islands.

· We will support provincial public transport by giving public transport centres the freedom to decide on the quality and organisation of public passenger transportation.

· We will develop sustainable transport, including tramway connections and digital solutions in public transport, and establish light traffic roads and modern street environments in cooperation with local governments.

· We will bring vessels under the Estonian flag and create a packet of political whole measures for that objective.

· We will continue to support the maintenance of small harbors.

Attractive entrepreneurship and business environment

· It is important to us that Estonia is an internationally attractive nation and a competitive entrepreneurship environment. We will decrease bureaucracy and simplify legislation to speed up the administrative procedures concerning entrepreneurship.

· We will support the continuation and supplementation of the e-residency 2.0 action plan to develop a more convenient and secure e-residency.

· We will progressively cooperate with entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship organizations to develop the entrepreneurship environment.

· We will strengthen the capabilities of foreign services and expand the opportunities to cooperate with different funding agencies to attract investments to Estonia and enliven the economy.

· We will implement an audit for state entrepreneurship and assets with the principle that the state does not need to participate in functioning markets. We will not transfer companies in sectors that lack competition or have a potential threat on security or the provision of vital services.

· We will create a strategy to bring the headquarters and development centers of fast-growing and capital-raising companies to Estonia and support their stay.

· We will speed up national investments to enliven the economy and fulfill climate objectives, keeping in mind regional differences.

· We will develop a national program to guarantee regional investments and a balanced development on the whole Estonian territory.

· We will inspect the property policy of the state as an owner.

· A trustworthy financial system requires the development of regulations that help prevent money laundering, investment scams, etc. The Estonian financial system is open for law-abiding clients, while conmen and criminals have no place here.

Workforce – high employment rates, flexible employment relations, and controlled migration

· We consider it important to expand the opportunities for retraining, continuous education, and adult education to help recover the employment rate as quickly as possible.

· We will support a higher involvement of people with decreased work capabilities in the labor market.

· It is important to decrease the gender pay gap.

· We will use regional labor market measures to support people and enterprises in areas with a higher unemployment rate.

· We will continue with high-level trilateral negotiations with the Estonian Trade Union Confederation and the Estonian Employers' Confederation in matters concerning the labor market.

· Estonia is open for experts and skilled workforce who share the values of our state and wish to fulfil their potential here. It is important for us that lack of workforce with a special qualification would not damage the competitiveness of Estonian companies.

· We will consider the state of the Estonian labor market when integrating foreign workforces; our aim is to keep the employment rates of Estonian citizens as high as possible.

· We will systematically inspect our support services to integrate foreign specialists coming to Estonia as quickly as possible.

· We will supplement e-solutions and deploy the principle that enterprises and foreign specialists can submit all the necessary applications and registrations through a unified central solution.

· We will continue to create regulations for new and innovative ways of working and employment relationships in cooperation with social partners.

National finances and the tax policy

· Our aim is to balance the national budget, considering the circumstances of the crisis, international competition, and the regulations of the European Union.

· We will audit the national budget and increase its transparency.

· Considering the insecure and unstable situation of global economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the government will not establish new taxes and will guarantee a stable tax environment.

· It is important to apply the resources of the European Union (the budget period 2021–2027, the recovery instrument, etc.) as efficiently and quickly as possible to implement structural reforms and compensate for the damage caused by the crisis.

GREEN ESTONIA

Nature

· We will seek an agreement in the forestry development plan and involve relevant stakeholders under equal grounds.

· Our aim is to increase the productivity and research-capacity in the timber industry by valuing the natural and economic function of forests.

· We will compile a biodiversity development plan in cooperation with researchers.

· We will decrease the pressure for cutting the state forest and monitor the State Forest Management Centre to make sure that their operations are based on an improved balance between ecological, economic, cultural, and social objectives.

· We will add the criterion of carbon sequestration and the principle of circular use to public procurements for renovation, engineering, and construction.

· We will take stock of key biotopes in state forests and private forests to preserve valuable areas of forests and sections of natural forests.

Climate policy

· We will develop an action plan to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and make it our national objective.

· We will develop an action plan in cooperation with the local governments and entrepreneurship organizations of Ida-Viru County, as well as researchers for a just transition and establishment of new jobs. In addition to the Just Transition Fund's resources, we will direct additional monetary resources to the region.

· We will establish a motivation package to help local governments reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

· In cooperation with researchers and entrepreneurs, we will establish the directions of research and development where Estonia can be the frontrunner of the green transition. We will support the solutions of the chosen direction and export of know-how.

· We will use the financial facility of the future to help local communities, enterprises, and the voluntary sector to participate in the green transition more actively. We will develop a local benefit instrument.

· We will develop a more forceful plan of measures to decrease the emission of greenhouse gases in the transport and building sector by 2030. We will continue with the support program for energy-efficient buildings and the use of renewable energy in households.

· We will develop an action plan to accomplish all the objectives of waste management and circular economy.

Energy

· We will speed up the transition to renewable energy in manufacturing as well as in consumption. We will stop investing further into fossil fuels.

· We will apply the just transition plan for Ida-Viru County in cooperation with local representatives to support industrial and production developments that involve comprehensive research.

· We will analyze the support for establishing a research and development centre for industrial incubators and applied industrial robotics in Ida-Viru County.

· We will implement a green energy transition in the Estonian public sector by transferring to the consumption of renewable energy in stages.

· We will use the funds from the EU to continue with developing an Estonian and Latvian joint offshore wind farm.

· We will finish marine planning of Estonian marine areas to find sufficient room for establishing new offshore wind farms.

· We will support the development of power production and energy saving capacities based on renewable sources, and further development of the electricity grid in the Baltic Sea and on Estonian shores to speed up development.

· We will encourage the establishment and operation of renewable energy cooperatives.

· We will encourage the use of local biomethane, other gas fuels, and electricity in transport.

· We will continue to synchronize the electrical grids of Estonia and other Baltic states with the frequency-area of continental Europe to guarantee energy security and security of supply.

· We will guarantee a reserve of controlled production capacities that are required for energy security and intended additional funds that comply with the European Union regulations for state aid. We will work towards establishing an LNG terminal in Estonia.

· We will stop producing oil shale power by 2035 at the latest and stop using oil shale in the entire energy sector by 2040 at the latest.

· We will continue to discuss the potential for using nuclear energy in Estonia. We will look for ways to raise the state's competencies in nuclear energy.

EDUCATED AND SMART PEOPLE

Education and research

· We will make the education system student-centered and flexible. The possibilities for studying must be full of options and accessible, and the education system must enable a seamless transfer among education levels and types.

· We will initiate an action plan for Estonian language education to give everyone an equal opportunity to participate in societal operations and the labor market, and to continue on the next education level. We will allocate the necessary funds for preschools and schools to enable them to organize studies in Estonian while also guaranteeing a quality education. We will bring more qualified teachers into educational institutions.

· In addition to subject knowledge and special skills, we will devote more attention to developing general and future competencies. It is important to personalize and diversify the studies and to increase financial literacy and support the application of digital solutions in studies.

· Valuing the next generation of teachers and the profession of teaching is a pillar for the sustainability of the state of Estonia. In teacher education, our objective is to make sure that Estonian teachers and headmasters are competent and motivated.

· We will implement a comprehensive approach to support the students with special educational needs and offer different support services. Special attention will be paid to preschool education to make sure that special needs are detected and supported as soon as possible. We will create a talent- and student-friendly environment in schools.

· We will support the alignment of knowledge and skills to the needs of the labor market and economic structural changes and modernize the possibilities for obtaining vocational education.

· We will contribute to teaching programming and robotics in primary schools to increase interest in science. We will increase the capabilities of digital learning for both teachers and students.

· We will develop a model for financing higher education to enable the involvement of private funds.

· We will guarantee that the Estonian language is valued and maintained as a research language, and guarantee state support for research in the development of the Estonian language. Studies in Estonian language are on an internationally high level and the language infrastructure is innovative, open, and diverse. We will support the development of the Estonian language as is appropriate in the digital era.

· We will implement reform of doctoral studies to support the next generation of young researchers and establish entrepreneurship doctoral studies.

Population and family policy

· We will facilitate possibilities for connecting with Estonians around the world and will make reintegration in Estonia upon their return as seamless as possible.

· We will globally support the Estonian lifestyle and foreign Estonian communities, schools, cultural events, and staying in touch with Estonia (learning Estonian, Estonian research).

· We will offer the Russian-speaking community a chance to learn Estonian via a state program.

· For the purpose of supporting births, we will guarantee additional support for family planning and raising children to make sure that all wanted children get a chance to be born. We will continue to give out the labels for family-friendly employers to integrate work and family life.

· We will devote extra attention to financially vulnerable families, families who raise children with special needs, single parents, and large families.

· We will give young families the opportunity to get a home loan for buying a home with a state surety and minimal self-financing.

· We will create a functioning family reconciliation system to help make organizational agreements in case of separation, considering the best interests of the child.

· We will not amend the definition of marriage as laid down in the Family Law Act. Our objective is to protect the rights of people living in various cohabitation models and find a comprehensive common understanding for it in the Riigikogu.

· We will further develop gender equality to guarantee that men and women are treated equally and granted equal opportunities. We will guarantee equal treatment and protection against discrimination on an intersectoral level.

· We will improve the living environment and the accessibility of services and products on an intersectoral level.

Culture and sport

· In order to guarantee that Estonian citizens can experience high culture and participate in the development of national culture, we will consider regional balance and the development of cultural diversity when planning for cultural establishments.

· We will maintain the Estonian song and dance festival tradition. We will involve compatriots from all over the world in developing our national culture and guarantee that their cultural heritage is preserved in their homeland.

· We will support the creation of a diverse high culture across all areas of creative arts.

· We will guarantee that all ethnic groups can develop their national culture in Estonia.

· We will analyze the possibilities for re-establishing the "Preservation and development of places of worship" program.

· We will encourage decreasing the environmental footprint of cultural events and develop the accessibility of Estonian culture on digital platforms.

· We will support performing arts institutions in giving performances in all regions of Estonia.

· We will value the societal role of national libraries and consider preserving libraries in rural regions and villages to be important.

· Cultural accelerator – we will create a finance model to enable cultural institutions of different fields to develop and involve private finances.

· We will create a cultural backpack finance facility to increase the possibilities for young people to experience culture.

· We will set the mental and physical welfare of Estonian people as our national priority. We value the role of physical culture and sports in developing healthy living habits and the public health.

· We value the work of trainers, hobby education providers, and youth workers. We will develop a comprehensive pursuit of exercise through wage subsidies for trainers, developing support systems for sports in school, hobby activities for young people, and exercising events, as well as developing an infrastructure that supports exercise (including multifunctional sports halls).

· We will develop the possibilities and accessibility for sports and exercise for people with special needs.

· In order to improve the competitiveness of Estonian high-level sports and strengthen the image of our country, we will support important sporting events (including Rally Estonia) and a special program for achievement sports, Team Estonia.

ACTIVE AND SECURE ESTONIA

Foreign policy

· The security and well-being of Estonian people are best preserved in a world based on a democratic organization of the state, the maintenance of human rights, internationally agreed-upon rules, and European values.

· We will intensify cooperation with the European Union and our allies in NATO. We will strengthen transatlantic relations, devoting extra attention to our relations with the new administration of the USA.

· We will continue our active diplomatic activities as a member of the UN Security Council and will work to become an observing member of the Arctic Council.

· We will devote extra attention to supporting the Eastern Partnership countries on their way to establishing free and democratic societies.

· We will strengthen Estonian foreign services, including foreign presentation, by expanding the diplomatic activity of Estonia.

· We will renew our strategy of business diplomacy and ensure an increasingly coordinated representation of Estonian economic interests abroad.

· The objective of our development cooperation will be increasing stability, democracy, and wealth in the proximity of Europe and in the entire world by introducing Estonian success stories in the fields of the electronic state, digital identity, education, and healthcare.

· We will globally involve Estonian communities and support a worldwide program of everything about Estonia.

The European Union

· We will continue our active involvement on all-important governance levels in the European Union.

· Estonia is an active participant in planning joint actions in the European Union for recovering from the COVID-19 crisis and the economic challenges it brought.

· Estonia will actively participate in developing the climate and digital policies of the European Union and contribute into making the European Union the world leader in climate policy.

· We will prioritize a geopolitical European Union and support the strengthening of a common foreign and security policy of the European Union.

· We will preserve and strengthen the principles of free movement within the European Union.

· We will actively participate in developing tight future relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom.

· We will be the European Union leaders in combating the spreading of false information and the manipulation of a public information space.

National defense

· Estonian national defense is based on the steadfast will of Estonian citizens, the reserve army compiled on the basis of conscription, the Estonian Defence League, the development of independent defense capacities, and firm allied relations with NATO.

· We will continue to meet the national defense costs on a strategically determined level that constitutes at least 2% of the GDP with additional costs and a defense investment program for hosting allies in Estonia.

· We will work to strengthen NATO, which is the pillar of European security and military defense. It is important to continuously strengthen deterrent and defense measures, including through the military presence of allies in the Baltic states.

· We will develop strategic partnership and defense cooperation with the Member States of the European Union and the United Kingdom. We will increase the common activities in the field of security policy among the Nordic countries and the Baltic states.

· We will achieve new quality in a comprehensive development of national defense by consolidating the preparation for various crises into the Government Office and strengthening judicial clarity in solving the crisis.

· We will improve Estonian maritime defense capabilities and surveillance of our sea borders by increasing unified management of surveillance systems under the jurisdiction of different ministries, as well as information exchange.

· We will establish the necessary radar capabilities for the Estonian Defence Forces to enable the development of Estonian wind energy.

· We will support continuous Estonian participation in peacekeeping missions pursuant to our capabilities. We will continue to actively combat human trafficking and terrorism in cooperation with our allies.

· We will guarantee that Estonia is a cyber-secure state, and we will intensively cooperate with allies for that objective.

· We will support the product development and defense-technological research projects in the defense industry enterprises and increase the involvement of the local defense industry.

BALANCED ESTONIA

· In our vision, rural entrepreneurship is bioeconomy that is based on a diverse use and processing of natural resources, as well as services targeted at people and enterprises.

· In order to support the green and digital transitions and knowledge-based policy-making processes in agriculture, we will raise relevant competencies in the area of governance of the Ministry of Rural Affairs.

· We will support the activities of entrepreneurs that are directed at domestic and international markets and develop cooperative activities. We will value local manufacturers and domestic ingredients in order to raise national food security.

· We will support the development of the organic farming sector and a comprehensive development of organic economy and promote the export of organic products and services.

· We will stand for equalizing direct aid on a European Union level and pay farmers crisis benefits or, if possible, transition benefits. We will use the benefits to raise the competitiveness of agricultural and food manufacturers and increase environmental protection.

· We will support the sustainability of domestic fishery and the perseverance of jobs in the fishery sector. We will create the conditions to develop aquaculture on the open sea as well as on internal water bodies.

· We will continue to support rural life and agriculture through various RDF measures. We will guarantee clear and transparent decision-making processes.

· We will promote the return to rural areas and opportunities for young people for self-fulfillment in rural regions.

· We will simplify transitioning the land necessary for developing entrepreneurship to local governments.

· We will enable a fast application of European funding to develop regional life.

· We will compile a development plan for quality living environments based on the basic principles of a quality public space.

· We will support the development of rural regions and regional entrepreneurship through regional loan and surety instruments and regional programs.

· We will base the performance of assignments in the public sector on the principles of subsidiarity, meaning that the increased capabilities of local governments will act as a precondition to bring public services closer to citizens. We will stand for a strong local government.

SAFE AND SECURE RULE OF LAW

Digital and electronic state

· We will speed up the development of the e-state and digital solutions. We will make the digital services directed at people and enterprises predictable and event-based. We will base the development of digital services on the principle of a personalized state and ask for personal data only in a single place.

· We will develop digital knowledge in all age groups to involve more people digitally and develop the skills of information technology creation.

· We will initiate comprehensive digital transitions in the fields of education (personalized path of learning), health, welfare, child protection (personalized medicine and integrated services), and other areas of life. We will contribute into teaching programming and robotics on a primary school level to raise interest in science.

· We will create e-citizen mobile applications (ID-card, drivers' license, digital wallet, secure e-elections) to guarantee modern interfaces for participation in the primary state processes.

· We will support a national harmonization of IT developments, a comprehensive view on digital infrastructure, and more intense cooperation with the private sector. We must guarantee stable funding for national ICT expenses to guarantee a functioning e-state.

· We will cooperate with local governments in developing local e-services and offer standardized e-solutions for local governments. We will focus on increasing the competence, digital competence, and flexibility of local governments.

· We will support the digital transition in the fields of manufacturing and construction through various funds of the European Union.

· We will support innovation with legislation. We will create a framework to implement artificial intelligence (the kratts) and self-propelled vehicles in the public sector and encourage the public sector to share their initial data with the private sector.

· We will make Estonia an attractive environment for testing for start-up companies. We will establish DigInEst, an innovation platform for health data. We will create a "live laboratory" to test digital solutions of the future.

· We will support a fast construction of the 5G network and implementation of new technologies. The establishment of the 5G network is an important step towards improving remote ways of working in rural areas.

· We will contribute to the Estonian space program and cooperation with the European Space Agency, above all in areas important to Estonia (cyber safety, etc.).

· We will analyze the timeliness of legislation regarding data collection and databases, including issues regarding a better cross-use of databases.

Internal security

· Estonia will guarantee safety and security for all its citizens and people who stay here.

· We will continue to build the eastern border along with the technical solutions. We consider it important to strengthen the border guard management structure of the Police and Border Guard Board.

· We will comprehensively involve Estonian enterprises, if possible, in the industries of IT and defense in developing internal security.

· We will strengthen the strategic capabilities and training for crisis management. We will supplement national crisis reserves and guarantee the continuous functioning of vital services in a crisis.

· We will raise the awareness, skills, and preparedness of citizens for emergencies.

· We will transfer the obligation of citizen protection and regional coordination of national defense to the Estonian Rescue Board to empower the regional and local levels.

· We will analyze the possibilities for expanding cooperation between the Police and Border Guard Board and local governments in maintaining internal security.

· We will continue to negotiate with the European Commission to get the necessary funding for increasing national helicopter capabilities (including ambulance and rescue aid flights).

· We will value volunteers (volunteer policemen, rescuers, maritime rescuers) by supporting the involvement of more people, better equipment, and intersectoral cooperation.

· We will value the work of people in the internal security field.

Combating corruption

· We will compile instructions for avoiding a conflict of interests for ministers, their advisers, and other high-level civil servants. We will establish an obligation of the declaration of interests for the advisors of ministers and supplement the obligation of the declaration of interests in the public sector.

· We will amend legislation to prevent corruption and increase the transparency of national governance in cooperation with Transparency International Estonia.

· We will strengthen the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee by raising its competence and capabilities and extending its jurisdiction. We consider it important to establish an obligation to reporting funding and increase transparency for political foundations and non-profit associations.

· We will implement a digital and visible national co-creation environment to increase the transparency of creating legislation.

Efficient and inclusive governance

· Governance must be open, honest, responsible, and supportive of innovations. All financial decisions and support measures concerning the government must be transparent, follow the principle of equal treatment, be well-targeted, and purposeful.

· We will encourage the use of innovative, environmentally friendly, and social value promoting criteria and quality criteria in procurements.

· We will involve universities and relevant specialists to strengthen policy-making and knowledge base in the public sector.

· We will modernize the state reform plan and continue its implementation by decreasing bureaucracy and the general deadlines for administrative procedures.

· We will continue to consolidate state administrative agencies and organize support services. We will promote flexible recruitment from all across Estonia and remote ways of working in the public sector.

· We will strive for judicial clarity in legislative drafting to make the laws in force and their legal language more understandable.

· In the fight against crime, we will devote extra attention to domestic violence, crimes that involve children, an honest economic environment, and guaranteeing competitiveness. We will focus on recurring crimes.

· We will digitalize the field of justice, including digitalization of offense proceedings to a maximum extent.

· We will increase the involvement of representative organizations of the voluntary sector in relevant decision-making procedures and raise the legal awareness of people.

· We will develop a sufficient civic education in cooperation with universities to support the preparedness to carry a civic role. We will support the initiatives of communities, the involvement of volunteers, entrepreneurial spirit, and collective activities.

--

