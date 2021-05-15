Greens hand over petition to get cohabitation act moving

The Green Party has presented a petition to the Riigikogu calling for amendments to a law which would see same-sex relationships granted legal recognition.

"The Greens want to reaffirm their support for all families on International Family Day. All Estonian families have a constitutional right to equal treatment. It is time for the state to finally recognize this," Greens chair Züleyxa Izmailova said.

The petition was signed by a little over 35,805 people, and says the Family Law Act should be amended to define marriage as a union of two adults, regardless of gender.

While the Registered Partnerships Act, colloquially known as the cohabitation act, passed a Riigikogu vote in October 2014, its implementing acts necessary to make it fully enter into force have foundered ever since.

The act would enable cohabiting couples, including opposite sex pairings, to have some legal rights and recognition, though it would stop short of permitting full, same-sex marriage.

The Greens, who currently have no Riigikogu seats, handed over the petition to Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas (Center) at 1 p.m. Saturday, as noted International Day of Families – which the UN set up in 1993 and which, the organization says, reflects the importance the international community attaches to families.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!