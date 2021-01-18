Reform MP: Disputes expected over education during coalition negotiations ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus Source: ERR/ Kadri Põlendik
Reform MP Keit Keit Pentus-Rosimannus said "serious" disputes over education policy are expected during Monday's coalition negotiations.

Digital, culture and education policy will be discussed by the negotiators from Reform and Center today, negotiator and former foreign minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus told radio program "Vikerhommik" on Monday morning.

One of the most difficult topics in the current negotiations is likely to be Estonian-language education, on which the two parties have differing views. "Disputes on education will be serious," said Pentus-Rosimannus.

She said the focus of the discussions will be how to find solutions that will help close the gap between Estonian- and Russian-speaking children as there are a large number of young people in Estonia who cannot participate in the country's further education system and employment.

She emphasized the negotiations are practical and workable and said the parties will consult experts on the issue. Pentus-Rosimannus also said the coalition wants to include experts when creating policies in the future.

She said if everything goes smoothly, then it is expected most of the content of the coalition agreement will be wrapped up by the end of the week. After that, discussions about ministerial posts can be held.

President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed Chairman of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas as the candidate for prime minister last Thursday, giving her power to try and form a government. Coalition negotiations have been taking place since then.

Jüri Ratas (Center) announced he was resigning as prime minister on Wednesday after criminal proceedings against the Center Party were announced in relation to a state aid loan given to the Porto Franco real estate development. This caused the resignation of the entire Center, EKRE and Isamaa government.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

