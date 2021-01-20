Daily: Tallinn city government sold Porto Franco land at big discount ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The Porto Franco development in Tallinn.
The Porto Franco development in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A businessman currently detained under corruption suspicions enveloping a Tallinn real estate development was able to negotiate a far better land deal with the capital's government than the asking price had been. A security service investigation into the project led to the resignation of Jüri Ratas (Center) as prime minister last week.

Hillar Teder, a major Center Party donor, was able to reduce the price of the plot of land in Tallinn's harbor district by €660,000, from one million, over the course of two meetings, investigative weekly Eesti Päevaleht reports (link in Estonian). Tallinn's Center Party-led city government had previously denied any wrong-doing in the case.

Tiit Mäger, head of Tallinn City Government treasury's legal department, told Eesti Ekspress that the original asking price had been provisional and not finalized. Developers of the project, the multi-use Porto Franco complex, wanted the land for traffic access. Porto Franco is majority-owned by Rauno Teder, the son of Hillar Teder.

The two Teders were involved in a heated negotiation which saw the price reduced to €777,000 with no extension of payment schedule; this price was subsequently reduced to the "winning" deal in March 2020. The deal also involved the cancellation of a penalty in excess of €190,000, issued by the city due to delays in construction (Porto Franco is still under construction – ed.).

Smaller payment installments were also set up.

Hillar Teder is one of five suspects following the investigation which became public on Tuesday, January 12, into activities at state loan agency KredEx, which issued a €39-million loan to Porto Franco at a time when aid was mainly required for existing businesses struggling under the coronavirus crisis.

While the Center Party is in office alone at city government level, the latter denied any wrongdoing in the case. Center as a whole was declared suspect, with its secretary-general, Mihhail Korb, resigning the same day the investigation became public.

Korb had allegedly struck a €1-million deal with Hillar Teder in return for favorable treatment from city authorities in obtaining the land needed for access roads to the Porto Franco site.

Jüri Ratas resigned in the small hours of Wednesday, January 13.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

COVID-19 testing center opened at Narva border checkpoint

17:08

Health Board: 603 new coronavirus cases, five deaths Updated

17:03

Tartu launches cargo bike pilot project

16:40

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to visit Estonia on Friday

16:35

Pärnu mayor: We must abide by coronavirus rules

16:22

Justice chancellor: Marriage referendum bill not processed in line with law

16:15

Health Board: Coronavirus spreading in Pärnu, Valga and Jõgeva counties

16:06

Study: People less likely to change their behavior after COVID-19 contact

15:32

Global Estonian Report: January 20-27

14:51

Outgoing minister: Center not legally culpable in Porto Franco case

14:27

Reform Deputy Chair: EKRE out of office already a good start

14:18

Jüri Saar: The anatomy of the Trump and EKRE political adventure

14:01

Center Party to lay off regional coordinators due to financial problems

13:26

Video: NATO Cyber defense center launches cyber threats 2030 overview

12:47

Transparency International calls for boosting party finance watchdog powers

12:25

Karin Kaup Lapõnin: The weight of the digital state on the Reform Party

11:54

Hospital boss caught offering Rotary Club preferential coronavirus vaccines

11:24

Most parties have already announced Tartu mayoral candidates

10:53

Reps: Coalition of Center and Reform parties is politically logical

10:25

Daily: Tallinn city government sold Porto Franco land at big discount

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: