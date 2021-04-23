Anti-corruption committee plan voted out of Tallinn city council by Center

The entire group of the Center Party at the Tallinn city council's sitting on Thursday voted against a proposal by the Isamaa party to form an anti-corruption committee - a plan that had been supported by the other four parties.

"The creation of the committee would have carried an important political message that the system must change and there is no place for corruption in Tallinn anymore. The problems need to be addressed preemptively and systematically to prevent as many violations as possible instead of carrying out checks retrospectively, which does not change much in the grand scheme of things," deputy chairman of the Tallinn city council Mart Luik from Isamaa said.

"The Center Party has once more demonstrated firmly and clearly that they do not deem corruption a problem and that they do not want to address it. That is unfortunate! Taking city governance to the best possible level should be one of the priorities for city elders and this committee should not be feared. Corruption is largely a problem that can be overcome and addressing it preemptively can only bring benefits," Luik said.

The Center Party and several officials are currently under investigation in relation to the Porto Franco real estate development in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!