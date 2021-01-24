Andre Hanimägi to become new secretary general of Center Party ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Incoming Center Party Secretary General Andre Hanimägi.
Incoming Center Party Secretary General Andre Hanimägi. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The board of the Center Party decided on Sunday to appoint the party's former PR chief and current Haabersti City District Mayor Andre Hanimägi its next secretary general in place of Mihhail Korb against whom official suspicions of corruption have been filed.

"Hanimägi knows how the party functions and its members and has contributed to the party's success in the last three years. He has proved himself to be a capable leader who can find solutions, communicate with members and the media and present and execute new ideas both as the party's PR chief and city district mayor," party chairman Jüri Ratas said.

The Center Party's press service quoted Ratas as saying that upcoming elections and reorganization in the party require a new approach to render the party even stronger.

Hanimägi remarked that his new office will not be an easy one and that a lot of work needs to be done. "As secretary general, I wish to boost trust in the party among our voters and everyone else, improve communication between members and take the party to October local elections as a strong and successful force," the incoming secretary general said via a press release.

Hanimägi added that he will not continue as district mayor.

The new secretary general will start work on February 8.

Recent secretary general, MP Mihhail Korb resigned on January 12 over criminal suspicions against him and the Center Party.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Andre Hanimägi to become new secretary general of Center Party

