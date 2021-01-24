Gallery: Center presents new ministers

The Center Party held a council meeting on Sunday to talk about the incoming coalition's priorities and approve its new ministerial candidates.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik and Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas will keep their positions transferring from the outgoing government.

The position of internal affairs minister will go to the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Northern Prefect Kristian Jaani.

Estonian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Eva-Maria Liimets will become foreign affairs minister.

The Ministry of Culture will answer to current Minister of Public Administration Anneli Ott, while chairman of the Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee Tõnis Mölder will become environment minister.



Current Minister of Education and Research Jaak Aab will become minister of public administration.

