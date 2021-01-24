Gallery: Center presents new ministers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
26 photos
News

The Center Party held a council meeting on Sunday to talk about the incoming coalition's priorities and approve its new ministerial candidates.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik and Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas will keep their positions transferring from the outgoing government.

The position of internal affairs minister will go to the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Northern Prefect Kristian Jaani.

Estonian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Eva-Maria Liimets will become foreign affairs minister.

The Ministry of Culture will answer to current Minister of Public Administration Anneli Ott, while chairman of the Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee Tõnis Mölder will become environment minister.

Current Minister of Education and Research Jaak Aab will become minister of public administration.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:40

Tänak out of WRC Monte Carlo Rally, Ogier wins Updated

14:19

From prefect to interior minister: Jaani to help Center beat corruption

13:45

Eesti Energia to contest Risti wind farm cessation decision

13:43

Helme: It is a government of pawns

12:56

Gallery: Center presents new ministers

12:38

Center Party to cut half a million from budget

12:15

State would task local governments with designating kindergarten places

11:38

Andre Hanimägi to become new secretary general of Center Party

11:17

Reform, Center announce incoming ministers Updated

11:15

Day brings 532 cases of COVID-19

08:51

Extensive coronavirus outbreak in Valga County nursing home

08:25

Russian diplomat turns meeting to support Belarus into an attack on Estonia

23.01

EDF commander: 6 percent of GDP on defense would fend off Russia attack

23.01

Reform MEP: Finland border restrictions counter to EU principles

23.01

Reinsalu: Glad to have US back in the climate change fold

23.01

Slow progress on healthcare workers' coronavirus vaccination program

23.01

Isamaa MP attends council meet after identified coronavirus close contact

23.01

Gallery: Demonstration in support of Alexei Navalny takes place in Tallinn

23.01

Tallink CEO: Finnish government travel bar decision 'incomprehensible'

23.01

AK: Universities mainly using remote learning when spring semester starts

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: