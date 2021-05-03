Center Party expects foreign affairs, interior ministers to join party

Center Party Secretary-General Andre Hanimägi said the party expects Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets and Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani, who were appointed ministers as part of Center's government delegation, to formally join the party.

"Center would gladly see the ministers join the part and both have confirmed that such a plan exists. True, more actual questions have been in focus currently, such as the state budget strategy (RES) and the continuing battle with COVID, but the issue of joining is on the agenda and we will get to it more specifically at some point," Hanimägi told ERR.

Responding to a question about if the party's joining process is too time consuming and complicated, Hanimägi said: "Joining Center Party is quick and easy, but as mentioned, the ministers took time to think and adapt, which is understandable and accepted. I believe the issue will be more discussed in the near future and there will be more clarity in the ministers' next steps and the possible schedule of joining," Hanimägi added.

The party secretary-general said Center expects the ministers to join.

As of Monday morning, either of the ministers are listed in Center's line-up. In early April, both Jaani and Liimets said they are still considering joining the party.

Kristian Jaani's position as interior minister is his first role in politics, he was formerly the chief of the Northern Prefecture of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA). Eva-Maria Liimets was previously the Ambassador of Estonia to Croatia, the Czech Republic and Slovenia (2018-2021).

