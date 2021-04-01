Foreign minister, interior minister still not joined Center Party

News
Center Party promotional balloons. Source: Ahto Laur
News

Minister of Interior Kristian Jaani and Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets have not yet joined the Center Party and have not clarified when they will.

Both ministers represent the Center Party in their ministerial roles but were handed the jobs as political novices in January and neither were members of the party. At the time, Jaani and Liimets said it would be a logical step to join the party in the future.

 But, as of Thursday, neither have done so.

"It is still definitely on the agenda. The comment I made a few months ago is exactly the same. It just takes time and needs reflection," Jaani said at the government's press conference on Friday.

Liimets said she is still considering the proposal. "When the time is right, we will certainly move forward with this issue," she said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

