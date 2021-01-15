Norstat survey: Center, Reform coalition most popular ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

A coalition between the Reform and Center parties is the most preferred outcome from the current coalition talks, polling from Norstat and the Institute for Social Research (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) shows.

500 respondents were polled online on Wednesday and Thursday and asked which of five possible coalitions they preferred.

The questions asked was "Based on the current distribution of seats in the Riigikogu, the following government coalitions are most likely. Which coalition do you prefer the most?"

A coalition between the Reform Party and the Center Party was preferred by 35 percent of respondents.

The second preferred option, with 23 percent, was formed by the Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), followed by the current Center Party, EKRE and Isamaa coalition with 18 percent support.

5 percent of respondents opted for a coalition of the Center Party, EKRE and SDE and 2 percent for a Reform Party and EKRE union.

18 percent of respondents answered "Can't say".

A survey of Norstat was conducted on January 13 and 14 January among 500 Estonian citizens aged 18 and older. The statistical error for this sample is +/- 4.4%. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

what happens next?

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:36

Jüri Vips officially announced as full participant in next Formula 2 season

14:04

Norstat survey: Center, Reform coalition most popular

13:43

Riigikogu to process bill equating marriage and registered partnerships

13:17

Helme: Ratas always looked for excuses to say it was difficult with us

12:44

University of Tartu: Holidays doubled spread of coronavirus

12:32

Gallery: Coalition negotiations continue between Reform and Center

12:18

Henn Põlluaas to remain Riigikogu speaker until at least March 22

11:49

COVID-stricken Kalev/Cramo loses in VTB United League

11:22

Interior ministry plan: Police should not respond to fender benders

10:56

Outgoing government sets goal to start vaccinating non-risk groups by May

10:48

Health Board: 476 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, five deaths

10:28

Government to specify restrictions on swimming pools Friday

10:11

UK to require arrivals from Estonia to test COVID-19-negative from Monday Updated

10:04

Gallery: Major Saaremaa Viking haul returned to the island after a decade

09:37

Travelers from three countries can skip quarantine on arrival from Friday

08:51

EKRE, Isamaa leaving office spells change of at least five Riigikogu seats

08:43

Kallas: Coalition agreement will be general

14.01

Government to relax Harju, Ida-Viru restrictions from January 18

14.01

Ratas: Government coalition would have lasted without corruption scandal

14.01

Ministry seeking international auditor to check security of e-elections

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: