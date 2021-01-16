Reform Party leader: Aliens Act in its current form will be scrapped ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Kaja Kallas, flanked by Reform MPs Keit Pentus-Rosimannus and Kristen Michal on Friday, the core of the party's coalition negotiations delegation.
Kaja Kallas, flanked by Reform MPs Keit Pentus-Rosimannus and Kristen Michal on Friday, the core of the party's coalition negotiations delegation. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Aliens Act, the primary piece of legislation dealing with immigration into Estonia, will not continue in force in its current guise if a Center Party-Reform Party coalition becomes a reality, the latter's leader, Kaja Kallas, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Friday.

Kallas made the comments at a press conference following day two of talks between her party and Center, whose delegation is headed up by former education minister Mailis Reps.

Kallas told AK that: "It is important to note that one of the topics also is the Aliens Act, which will definitely not go ahead in its current form," speaking in the context of investment and infrastructure improvements.

The Aliens Act saw proposed amendments last year which would have tightened up requirements for those coming from so-called third countries (a loosely-defined term referring mainly to non-EU/EEA countries, along with a few other nations such as the U.S. and Japan; according to Reform MEP Siim Kallas, the U.K. has joined the list of third countries-ed.) both to work and study.

At the same time, the proposed amendments, now likely a moot point, have seen plenty of misinformation circulating, and the country's digital nomad visa scheme, rolled out during the outgoing Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition of 2019-2021, remains in place at the time of writing.

What the Aliens Act or equivalent legislation might look like in the future, Kallas did not say; the bulk of negotiations, at day two on Friday, looked at taxation and infrastructure issues.

The current legislation is here.

Other scrapped legislation following the resignation of Jüri Ratas (Center) as prime minister earlier in the week includes the marriage definition referendum, which will now not take place.

The Kallas-Reps/Reform-Center talks are ongoing. While Kallas, appointed to form a new coalition by President Kersti Kaljulaid, has nearly two more weeks to do so, the pandemic situation means a deal is likely to be struck sooner. This would then need to be voted on at the Riigikogu and, if it passed, only formalities would be left in setting up a new Reform-Center coalition.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Reform-Center coalition would rebuild defense, security, eastern border

16:34

SDE leader: Kaja Kallas must heal societal divides, be careful with Center

16:21

Defense minister: NATO alliance remains strong, 2020 a success

15:45

UK and South Africa potent COVID-19 strains not found in Estonia so far

14:08

Reform Party leader: Aliens Act in its current form will be scrapped

13:12

Reform leader: We want to rip up US lawyer representation deal

12:34

Reform, Center leadership: We've buried taxation hatchet in coalition talks

11:26

Health Board: 618 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, four deaths

11:06

Minister: Pfizer supply cuts mean COVID-19 vaccination rate will slow down

08:50

UK nationals should register resident by March end to preserve rights

15.01

Narva gets first 24/7 coronavirus test center from Saturday

15.01

Political scientist: Isamaa and EKRE could divide the opposition landscape

15.01

Future of Porto Franco development and fate of KredEx loan in the balance

15.01

Scientific council: We may not have hit second wave plateau yet

15.01

Local governments table EU fund use proposals

15.01

Businessman: Tsarist-era Patarei development loan hopefully back on table

15.01

Tuuli Tomingas finishes 20th in World Cup sprint in Oberhof

15.01

Coronavirus map: Estonia's infection rate has started to fall

15.01

Free COVID-19 testing to be offered on Tallink's Tallinn-Helsinki ferries

15.01

Births down, deaths up in Estonia last year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: