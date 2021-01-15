Gallery: Coalition negotiations continue between Reform and Center

On Friday, coalition talks continued between the Reform and Center parties at the Riigikogu. Discussions focused on the economy, finance and innovation.

This is the second day of talks between the two parties after negotiations started on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, Reform Party chairman Kaja Kallas said the first day of discussions saw agreements made on general principles and that the coalition agreement will be general, allowing the new government to step into power as fast as possible and to be able to react to changes in the health and economic crisis at hand.

"Firstly, we will form the coalition on an equal basis, decisions will be made by consensus. It is a coalition that is looking toward the future," Kallas said.

Principles of negotiations:

The parties also noted a few principles, based on which negotiations will be organized:

We will stand for a political culture and respectful governance that will look toward the future and will treat all societal groups respectfully, based on the spirit of our Constitution.

Estonia is a good little nation that supports all of its people and their desires to improve themselves and contribute to Estonia's development.

We will be based on Estonia's and its peoples' best interests and the principles of justice and law. Estonia is a state of law where all societal decision procedures are as transparent as possible.

We consider reducing social, economic and regional inequalities important and will look to improve the health and well-being of each person.

We will stand for the rights of all Estonian people, including minorities, and will honor the privacy of their personal life.

Estonia's foreign and security policies will be centered around membership in the European Union, NATO and the UN and an active representation of

Estonia's interests in international organizations and in two-way communication.

We will continue Estonia's active role in fulfilling European Union climate goals and we will work to implement different EU financing facilities to carry out a green and digital revolution that will not leave behind any Estonians or any regions.



