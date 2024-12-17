Gallery: Tallinn Christmas jazz festival ends with Frank Zappa tribute

The 29th Tallinn International Christmas Jazz Festival (Jõulujazz) came to a close on Sunday, December 15, culminating in a special concert dedicated to the music of legendary American bandleader, composer and guitarist Frank Zappa (1940-1993).

Titled simply "Zappa!" Kaspar Mänd conducted the suitably eclectic orchestra (Ludensemble XL) of strings, brass, harp, bassoon, electric guitars, bass, drums, timpani, banjo etc.

Singers Vaiko Eplik and Valter Soosalu also brought to life the vocal numbers at the concert, held at the Alexela hall in Tallinn.

The playlist mostly featured some of the most well-known of Zappa's pieces, including "Revised Music for Low Budget Orchestra," "Dancing Fool," and "Bobby Brown," and perhaps ended a little abruptly and could have run for longer so far as the audience was concerned.

Nonetheless the unique tribute to Zappa capped off the three-week festival, which featured 17 concerts across various Estonian towns.

