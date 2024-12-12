X!

Youth festivals to be merged with Estonia's Song and Dance festival in 2028

Dancers spontaneously dancing during the children's choir performance at the XIII Youth Song Festival in Tallinn. July 2, 2023.
Dancers spontaneously dancing during the children's choir performance at the XIII Youth Song Festival in Tallinn. July 2, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
After the 2025 Song and Dance Festival, the next Estonian Song and Dance Festival will be held in 2028, merging the youth and all-ages festivals into a single, two-week-long event.

"In 2028, both the [all-ages] and Youth Song and Dance Festivals will be held together," said Estonian Song and Dance Festival Foundation director Margus Toomla on ETV's "Terevisioon" Thursday morning.

Toomla explained that this decision is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which threw off the usual rhythm of the festivals and forced both festivals to be rescheduled.

The last Youth Song and Dance Festival was held in Tallinn in 2023, and the next all-ages Song and Dance Festival is coming up in July 2025. Not altering course would have meant four festivals in the span of six years, which would have been too much for instructors and performers alike, he noted.

The foundation director assured that holding one joint festival won't mean fewer singers or dancers being able to take part. He explained that the festival will be extended to span two weeks.

According to the plan, Dance Festival rehearsals will be held over the course of the first week, culminating in performances at the end of the week. The following week will include Song Festival rehearsals, followed by the Song and Dance Festival parade and the Song Festival concerts over the second weekend.

To accommodate all the singers, youth choirs will perform that Saturday, and general choirs' concert will take place that Sunday.

Time-honored tradition

Estonia's first Song Festival was held in Tartu in 1869. The first Dance Festival was held in 1934, and the first Youth Song and Dance Festival took place in 1962.

Estonia's all-ages and youth festivals have each typically taken place every five years, on a staggered schedule.

In November 2003, UNESCO added Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania's song and dance festival tradition to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival, titled "Iseoma" ("Kinship"), will be held in Tallinn on July 3-6, 2025.

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

