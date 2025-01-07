Song and Dance Festival 2025 tickets on sale

Ticket sales for the 2025 Song and Dance Festival began at noon on Tuesday (January 7) and digital queues formed due to high demand. Over 10,000 tickets were sold in the first 50 minutes

Sten Weidebaum, spokesperson for the festival, told ERR ticket purchases were processed in groups.

"Since there was an exceptionally high interest in Song and Dance Festival tickets, a limited number of people were allowed into the purchasing process at a time to ensure that everyone could be served. As spots became available, the next group was let in to prevent the system from crashing," he explained.

"Everyone who wants tickets will certainly be able to buy them. But when there are a lot of people trying to purchase tickets at the same time, this process will likely continue until the initial rush subsides. After that, there will no longer be a need for a queue," Weidebaum added.

By early afternoon, around 12:30 p.m., tickets were already being sold without any disruptions.

Weidebaum said a little over 10,000 tickets were sold in the first 50 minutes.

The ticket queue on January 7, 2025. Source: ERR

The XXVIII Song Festival and XXI Dance Festival, titled "Iseoma" ("Kinship"), will take place from July 3–6, 2025, in Tallinn at the Song Festival Grounds, Kalev Stadium, and Freedom Square.

The parade and opening concert will take place on Saturday (July 5,) while the final concert will be held on Sunday (July 6.) Approximately 56,000 spectators can attend each performance.

There will be three performances of the dance festival on July 3–4 at Kalev Stadium in Tallinn. Each performance has a capacity for around 10,000 spectators.

The folk musicians' concert will take place on July 4 at Freedom Square and is free.

Ticket prices for the Song and Dance Festival range from €9 to €69.

