X!

Song and Dance Festival 2025 tickets on sale

News
Second concert of the XXVII Song Festival
Second concert of the XXVII Song Festival "My Love" at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on Sunday. July 7, 2019. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Ticket sales for the 2025 Song and Dance Festival began at noon on Tuesday (January 7) and digital queues formed due to high demand. Over 10,000 tickets were sold in the first 50 minutes

Sten Weidebaum, spokesperson for the festival, told ERR ticket purchases were processed in groups.

"Since there was an exceptionally high interest in Song and Dance Festival tickets, a limited number of people were allowed into the purchasing process at a time to ensure that everyone could be served. As spots became available, the next group was let in to prevent the system from crashing," he explained.

"Everyone who wants tickets will certainly be able to buy them. But when there are a lot of people trying to purchase tickets at the same time, this process will likely continue until the initial rush subsides. After that, there will no longer be a need for a queue," Weidebaum added.

By early afternoon, around 12:30 p.m., tickets were already being sold without any disruptions.

Weidebaum said a little over 10,000 tickets were sold in the first 50 minutes.

The ticket queue on January 7, 2025. Source: ERR

The XXVIII Song Festival and XXI Dance Festival, titled "Iseoma" ("Kinship"), will take place from July 3–6, 2025, in Tallinn at the Song Festival Grounds, Kalev Stadium, and Freedom Square.

The parade and opening concert will take place on Saturday (July 5,) while the final concert will be held on Sunday (July 6.) Approximately 56,000 spectators can attend each performance.

There will be three performances of the dance festival on July 3–4 at Kalev Stadium in Tallinn. Each performance has a capacity for around 10,000 spectators.

The folk musicians' concert will take place on July 4 at Freedom Square and is free.

Ticket prices for the Song and Dance Festival range from €9 to €69.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:21

Henri Drell impresses despite Rip City Remix's first loss of season

17:09

Ministry unveils Estonia's defense procurements for the coming years

16:49

Peterkop quits, Keit Kasemets to become state secretary

16:27

Waste handlers out sick causing garbage to pile up in Tallinn

16:11

Berk Vaher: The cultural hatred of extremism plays into Estonia's enemies' hands

15:47

Sander Raieste in action for Baskonia again in Spanish league

15:12

19,000 more vehicles deleted from register than last year in Estonia

14:58

Song and Dance Festival 2025 tickets on sale

14:54

Former navy chief: Estonia's maritime security lacks capabilities, readiness

14:38

Yoko Alender: EstLink 2 sabotage as a lesson in security

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

06.01

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

11:06

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

05.01

Ukraine did not use Estonian airspace for Ust-Luga attack

06.01

Historian: Kopli's ugly days are over

06.01

Search for EstLink 2 repair ship continues

06.01

Expert: airBaltic faces growing pressure to cut flights outside Riga

04.01

Estonian pasta chef opens London restaurant: I cried a lot in the beginning

06.01

Infortar wraps up Tallink Takso activities

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo