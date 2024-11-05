X!

Estonia headed for shortage of choirmasters, folk dance teachers

News
XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival.
XIII Youth Song and Dance Festival. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Choral Conductors Association and the Folk Dance and Music Society have initiated a series of meetings with heads of schools and local governments to address the problem where young people are reluctant to study to be choirmasters or folk dance instructors because of these professions' low prestige.

The campaign "Choir Conductor is a Profession / Dance Leader is a Profession" aims to encourage leaders at various political levels to reflect on what can be done collectively to ensure the sustainability of these professions. Today, nearly 60,000 people in Estonia participate in choir singing and folk dancing. However, in about a decade, a shortage of leaders in these fields is anticipated.

According to Ingrid Mänd, chair of the Estonian Choral Conductors Association, the campaign seeks to highlight the real scope of work involved in these roles: "The job of a choir or dance leader is not limited to a few hours of concerts and performances; it's a profession that demands diverse skills and substantial commitment."

Mänd explained that leaders often have to take on multiple roles simultaneously – serving as the artistic director, motivator, initiator, financial manager, project writer and more for their groups. "Work hours frequently extend into late evenings and weekends, and all of this requires professional preparation and continuous self-development from the leaders."

Kadri Tiis, chair of the Estonian Folk Dance and Music Society, pointed out that society often lacks an understanding of the specific nature of these professions. "It may seem that being a choir or dance leader is a hobby, but in reality, it's a profession that requires continuous education and skill development."

Tiis explained that, unlike many other cultural fields, choir and dance leaders rely heavily on the support and cooperation of local governments, the state, enthusiasts and various educational institutions, including financially. "Contributions from the state, local governments and the participants themselves are essential to ensure these leaders receive fair compensation," she added.

Both Tiis and Mänd noted that the situation varies across municipalities, with some examples of outstanding cooperation. However, as the number of young leaders has been in decline for years, the campaign's goal is to inform decision-makers that significant changes are not necessary to enhance the profession's value – what's needed most is commitment.

"We aim to involve leaders, employers and cultural representatives in this discussion and to send a clear message: if the current trend continues, by the time of the 2039 national song and dance festival, there may not be enough leaders left to carry on Estonia's choir and folk dance traditions," said Mänd.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:59

October in Estonian supermarkets: Vegetable, fish prices going up

14:27

Estonia headed for shortage of choirmasters, folk dance teachers

13:55

Hiiumaa chef wants to put seabirds on the menu

13:32

Estonian tennis star Mark Lajal through to round two in Knoxville

12:55

EDF, UK troops to help demolish Kanama Viaduct

12:32

Parempoolsed to repay €111,000 owed to firm by year-end

12:05

SDE board split over party leader's voting rights compromise

12:03

Võro Language Week encouraging parents to speak language more with children

11:29

State investigates damage to historic Narva earthworks due to tree-felling

11:18

Tallinn renames Lasnamäe's Moskva puiestee Updated

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.11

Trial of Estonian citizen accused of treason starts

04.11

EKRE leader: Ceding occupied territories to Russia would bring peace

04.11

Tartu suffering surge in organized thefts

08:23

Older and cheaper cars most affected by car tax

09:19

Tallinn investigating cracks on Vabaduse väljak

04.11

Estonia's small but meaty mussels could help generate revenue while cleaning up the Baltic

04.11

Estonian government wants to fast-track voting rights constitutional amendment

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo