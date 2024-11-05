Estonia headed for shortage of choirmasters, folk dance teachers

The Estonian Choral Conductors Association and the Folk Dance and Music Society have initiated a series of meetings with heads of schools and local governments to address the problem where young people are reluctant to study to be choirmasters or folk dance instructors because of these professions' low prestige.

The campaign "Choir Conductor is a Profession / Dance Leader is a Profession" aims to encourage leaders at various political levels to reflect on what can be done collectively to ensure the sustainability of these professions. Today, nearly 60,000 people in Estonia participate in choir singing and folk dancing. However, in about a decade, a shortage of leaders in these fields is anticipated.

According to Ingrid Mänd, chair of the Estonian Choral Conductors Association, the campaign seeks to highlight the real scope of work involved in these roles: "The job of a choir or dance leader is not limited to a few hours of concerts and performances; it's a profession that demands diverse skills and substantial commitment."

Mänd explained that leaders often have to take on multiple roles simultaneously – serving as the artistic director, motivator, initiator, financial manager, project writer and more for their groups. "Work hours frequently extend into late evenings and weekends, and all of this requires professional preparation and continuous self-development from the leaders."

Kadri Tiis, chair of the Estonian Folk Dance and Music Society, pointed out that society often lacks an understanding of the specific nature of these professions. "It may seem that being a choir or dance leader is a hobby, but in reality, it's a profession that requires continuous education and skill development."

Tiis explained that, unlike many other cultural fields, choir and dance leaders rely heavily on the support and cooperation of local governments, the state, enthusiasts and various educational institutions, including financially. "Contributions from the state, local governments and the participants themselves are essential to ensure these leaders receive fair compensation," she added.

Both Tiis and Mänd noted that the situation varies across municipalities, with some examples of outstanding cooperation. However, as the number of young leaders has been in decline for years, the campaign's goal is to inform decision-makers that significant changes are not necessary to enhance the profession's value – what's needed most is commitment.

"We aim to involve leaders, employers and cultural representatives in this discussion and to send a clear message: if the current trend continues, by the time of the 2039 national song and dance festival, there may not be enough leaders left to carry on Estonia's choir and folk dance traditions," said Mänd.

