Estonia looking to lay down stricter requirements for hobby school teachers

Hobby class.
Hobby class. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Ministry of Education and Research (HTM) is preparing amendments to introduce uniform qualification requirements for providers of extracurricular education. The goal is to ensure that extracurricular activities are led by certified and competent instructors.

In September, the government announced a decision to cut one million euros from funding for children's and youth hobby education. However, this is not the only planned change in the sector, as the Ministry of Education and Research (HTM) has also begun the process of amending the Hobby Schools Act and is preparing a concept paper for its development.

Tormi Kotkas, HTM's head of hobby education and youth work, told ERR that the reason for developing this concept is the lack of essential definitions and comparable data regarding extracurricular education and activities. This gap makes it difficult to shape policies that properly account for the unique needs and characteristics of these fields.

"The absence of uniform requirements, including qualification standards, hampers the ability to provide a safe environment for young people in hobby education and activities," Kotkas stated.

According to Kotkas, the current responsibilities and tasks for organizing extracurricular education and activities do not reflect reforms carried out at either the local government or national levels, nor do they align with societal expectations.

The concept paper includes several proposals: standardizing sector-specific definitions and establishing qualification requirements, i.e., minimum competency standards for service providers and staff to ensure children's safety.

Additionally, the ministry seeks to clarify the responsibilities and tasks of local governments and the state to ensure that extracurricular education and activities for young people are sustainably organized, as well as to create a database for activity providers within the education information system.

"The aim of the legislative changes is to guarantee a safe environment and certified, competent instructors to support children's and youths' extracurricular development. The exact nature of these changes is still being developed," Kotkas noted.

When Education Minister Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) introduced the budget cuts in September, she stated that from 2026 onward, the goal is to more precisely target subsidies, channeling funds into specific areas. Priority will be given to sectors related to youth mobility, the development of exceptionally talented children and the promotion of Estonian national culture.

In Estonia, there are 840 hobby schools, serving approximately 124,000 students as of the previous academic year.

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

