Government to cut a million euros from hobby education

The government will cut extracurricular activities funding for children and youth by 10 percent or €1 million. Starting from the year after next, the plan is to aim support more precisely, with children's mobility, support for gifted children and national culture the priority areas, according to Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas.

The allocation and use of additional funding for extracurricular activities vary significantly across municipalities. Tartu Deputy Mayor Lemmit Kaplinski noted that the city's budget allocates over €7 million for extracurricular activities, with state support amounting to €400,000. Despite this, the support plays an important role for the city.

"We do not use the state support to cover core operational costs, but it is crucial for developing the sector – introducing new sports, organizing trainings and improving qualifications. I'll give two examples: we have conducted special training to offer extracurricular activities for students with special educational needs (SEN). Additionally, extracurricular and non-formal education is a vital tool for transitioning to Estonian-language education, and we have provided relevant training to hobby schools with state support," Kaplinski explained.

In Kastre Municipality, located in Tartu County, the budget allocates €165,000 for extracurricular activities, of which more than €80,000, or nearly half, comes from state support. Kastre Municipal Mayor Annika Pajumaa-Murov said that this funding supports both hobby schools and families.

"The annual support for parents is €170, which they can apply for directly. The only requirement is that the child must be a resident of Kastre Municipality, and it doesn't matter whether they receive extracurricular education in the municipality or elsewhere. For parents, this is an important contribution over the course of a year. While it doesn't cover everything, it certainly helps to some extent. This expands our children's opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities. We are not pleased with the cuts, and we will do everything we can to avoid reducing our own support," Pajumaa-Murov said.

Jan Trei, deputy director of the Association of Estonian Cities and Municipalities, noted that while €9 million remains available for additional support, this is not enough for municipalities.

"In a challenging economic situation, where both the daily expenses of Estonian families and the overall tax burden have increased, I believe that municipalities are certainly not inclined to cut support systems for extracurricular activities at the expense of young people. I also think that the reduction of state support could result in higher costs for families to participate in extracurricular activities," Trei said.

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) stated that starting in 2026, additional support will be directed to specific areas, and the exact focus of this support will now be developed.

"We would like to provide this extracurricular support to activities related to children's mobility, the development of very gifted children's abilities through extracurricular activities and the promotion of Estonia's national culture. This includes music, art, folk dance, dance in general and sports in schools," Kallas said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!