Isamaa against Tallinn joining ministry's education agreement

The Tallinn regional board of the Isamaa party convened on Thursday to discuss the education agreement and decided to recommend that the Tallinn city government not join the agreement, citing its content as being, in their view, untrustworthy.

Riina Solman, chair of Isamaa's Tallinn regional board, commented on the decision, stating that many local governments are skeptical about the education agreement, a sentiment she considers justified.

"For Isamaa, it is crucial that the goals outlined in the education agreement proposed by Education Minister Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) are supported by adequate financial resources for local governments. However, the proposed education agreement is a deception, as neither the state budget nor the budget strategy approved by the government includes the necessary funding for its implementation. Furthermore, the agreement fails to honor previous promises made to resolve the collective labor dispute with teachers. We expect the education agreement to be substantiated with real content," said Solman.

According to Solman, Isamaa's Tallinn regional board expects the central government to fulfill its previously made promises and incorporate them into the education agreement, which would then make it possible for Tallinn to join.

The Tallinn coalition government comprises Eesti 200, Isamaa, the Social Democrats and the Reform Party.

Jašin: Isamaa hates the agreement more than it loves teachers

Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200), Tallinn's deputy mayor for education, stated that Isamaa's opposition to the education agreement demonstrates that political maneuvering has outweighed concern for teachers' well-being.

"Tallinn has no valid reason not to join the education agreement. Isamaa's education-hostile actions serve only partisan political goals – to oppose the education minister's efforts to reduce teachers' workloads and improve salary and career opportunities," Jašin said.

"In Tallinn alone, there are over 350 classes with more than 26 students. If the education agreement is relevant anywhere, it's in Estonia's largest municipality, Tallinn. Isamaa's actions show that they are willing to oppose any reform that advances Estonia, just to serve political gamesmanship. This decision undoubtedly delivered a blow to the Tallinn coalition, and smooth cooperation should not be expected in the future."

Despite the dispute over signing the agreement, Jašin stated that Estonia's largest municipality intends to implement the points outlined in the education agreement. Next year, over €10 million will be invested in the capital's education system.

Estonian flag and that of the city of Tartu. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

Tartu decides not to join the agreement

The Tartu City Council on Thursday acknowledged that the general goals of the education agreement proposed by the Ministry of Education and Research – aimed at improving the accessibility and quality of education across Estonia – are commendable. However, the city cannot join the agreement until the state provides a clear financial guarantee to cover the associated costs.

A press release from the council's office noted that the education agreement would impose additional obligations on Tartu amounting to several million euros. With its current revenue base, the city cannot increase education expenditures to such an extent.

According to information presented to the council, implementing the goal of reducing teachers' contact hours alone would cost Tartu an additional €2.4 million. Furthermore, the agreement would limit the autonomy of school operators and administrators in determining teachers' working conditions. Currently, these are regulated in Tartu schools through annual collective agreements, the council office pointed out.

The vote to not sign the education agreement passed with 32 members in favor and 10 against.

The Estonian Education Agreement (Hariduslepe) aims to enhance the quality and accessibility of education by establishing a four-tier career model for teachers, defining clear workload standards and improving funding mechanisms. The career model includes stages from beginning teacher to master teacher, each with specific competencies and salary coefficients, supporting professional development and career progression. A full-time teacher's workload is set at 35 hours per week, with a recommended 21 contact hours (up to a maximum of 24), ensuring manageable workloads.

