ERR mixed choir performs at song festival in Canada

ERR's mixed choir (Segakoor) on Sunday performed at a long-running festival at the Seedrioru Estonian Summer Camp Society, around 100 kilometers west of Toronto.

The Seedrioru laulupäev song festival was being held for the ninth time, and artistic director was well-known conductor Hirvo Surva.

Seven emigree Estonian groups from Toronto and Hamilton, and from various locations in the US., took part, along with two choirse from Estonia. The Tartu Rahvaülikooli segakoor (Tartu University mixed choir) conducted by Lauri Breede, joined ERR's mixed choir.

The ERR Mixed Choir also performed at the ceremonial event preceding the Seedrioru song festival and was due to give two concerts this week - one at a church in Owen Sound, Ont., and another at Ehatare, in Toronto itself.

The North American tour also marks the end of the ERR Mixed Choir's 16th season.

The Seedrioru (literally "cedar valley") song festival has a rich history, dating back to the first event held in 1956. The camp started operating the preceding year.

Large numbers of Estonians fleeing the Soviet occupation of Estonia from the end of World War Two settled in Canada and have maintained strong links with their home country ever since.

