Supervisors of Song and Dance Festival can apply for subsidies from March ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Culture
The Song Festival held in 2019.
The Song Festival held in 2019. Source: ERR
Culture

Outgoing Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isama) has signed a regulation ensuring support for the managing teams of participants in the Estonian Song and Dance Festival (Laulupidu). The Estonian Folk Culture Center is to deal with the application rounds, and the first of these will be accepted from March 1.

"So far, it has been self-evident that the supervisors prepare the dancers, choirs and orchestras alongside their main job, for a notional salary, based on a sense of mission," Lukas said.

"I hope this is an opportunity which is occurring now, to motivate both the younger and current supervisors and then the tradition will continue in its known quality."

"We all know that the fundamentals of the Song and Dance Festival is a viable working team, a motivated and educated supervisor," Director of the Folk Culture Center, Kalle Vister, said.

"The wage compensation measure, which the center will be mediating, is the first important step toward popularizing the position of a supervisor of a work team, and especially among young people. At the same time, the measure can only work when the local governments and work teams come along with it," Vister said.

The amount of the compensation measure totals €2.7 million

When paying the supervisor compensation, the participation of a choir, folk dance group, folk music ensemble, wind instrument, symphony, symphony or string orchestra in youth or general Song and Dance Festival prior to the application will be taken into account.

The supervisor must have a valid professional certificate in order to receive support. There will also be four information days for applicants on the topic of the support measure with pre-registration and Zoom meeting - the first on January 26 at 1 p.m., the next at the same time on February 10 and 25 and March 2, 2021.

In 2019, the Ministry of Culture commissioned a study from think tank Praxis, which revealed that young people are not motivated by the profession of instructing at Song and Dance Festivals, because it is not paid work and does not provide unemployment and health insurance protection. The analysis also showed that more than half of the current supervisors will soon be retiring, making some teams therefore unsustainable.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

global estonians

LATEST NEWS

20.01

Supervisors of Song and Dance Festival can apply for subsidies from March

20.01

Ministry updates list of at-risk groups to be vaccinated first

20.01

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to visit Estonia on Friday Updated

20.01

COVID-19 testing center opened at Narva border checkpoint

20.01

Health Board: 603 new coronavirus cases, five deaths Updated

20.01

Tartu launches cargo bike pilot project

20.01

Pärnu mayor: We must abide by coronavirus rules

20.01

Justice chancellor: Marriage referendum bill not processed in line with law

20.01

Health Board: Coronavirus spreading in Pärnu, Valga and Jõgeva counties

20.01

Study: People less likely to change their behavior after COVID-19 contact

20.01

Outgoing minister: Center not legally culpable in Porto Franco case

20.01

Reform Deputy Chair: EKRE out of office already a good start

20.01

Jüri Saar: The anatomy of the Trump and EKRE political adventure

20.01

Center Party to lay off regional coordinators due to financial problems

20.01

Video: NATO Cyber defense center launches cyber threats 2030 overview

20.01

Transparency International calls for boosting party finance watchdog powers

20.01

Karin Kaup Lapõnin: The weight of the digital state on the Reform Party

20.01

Hospital boss caught offering Rotary Club preferential coronavirus vaccines

20.01

Most parties have already announced Tartu mayoral candidates

20.01

Reps: Coalition of Center and Reform parties is politically logical

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: