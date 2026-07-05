X!

Photos: Estonian Gymnastics Festival kicks off at Kalevi Stadium

News
Estonian Gymnastics Festival.
Open gallery
32 photos
News

The seventh Estonian Gymnastics Festival, "The Charm of Rural Life," began Saturday at Kalevi Central Stadium in Tallinn. The event brings together 3,000 gymnasts and folk dancers, ranging from infants to women in their 80s.

Gymnasts have been rehearsing their routines for the festival at Kalev Central Stadium since Wednesday. The first public performance took place Saturday evening.

"No major project like this comes together overnight. In reality, it takes three years of preparation and today we are seeing the culmination of that work — the performance," said the festival's project manager, Lembe Laas.

"We came together in the fall and that's when a full year of intensive work really began. All the discipline leaders had been selected, they prepared the routines, taught them to participants and qualification reviews were held," said the performance's chief director, Tea Kõrs.

This year's gymnastics festival is themed "The Charm of Rural Life," highlighting life in the countryside. The performance follows the changing seasons, from spring through autumn.

"In the spring, nature awakens. It's when young lambs and cows are let out of the barn. Crops and vegetables are planted. Summer is one big celebration, including Midsummer, which is Estonia's biggest summer holiday. By autumn, the crops have ripened and must be harvested. It's time to bake, cook and preserve jams so we can make it through the winter," Kõrs said.

The festival features 3,000 gymnasts and folk dancers. The youngest participant is a 4-month-old baby, while the oldest dancers are women in their 80s.

Participants Liisa, Tiia and Kristiina praised both the Song Festival and Estonians more broadly in comments to ERR.

"Right now, just like at the Dance Festival and the Song Festival, these are the very best Estonians. The feeling and the energy are so contagious that all the long rehearsal days are forgotten. That's what matters most," Kristiina said.

The gymnastics festival's second performance will take place Sunday afternoon.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Märten Hallismaa

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:11

Photos: Estonian Gymnastics Festival kicks off at Kalevi Stadium

14:59

Gallery: President's Rose Garden reception for successful school graduates

12:01

FBI arrests Estonian basketballer Kerr Kriisa Updated

10:47

Support for Prime Minister Kristen Michal drops to record low in recent poll

09:07

Experts: Chances of electing Estonia's next president in the Riigikogu good

08:58

Crossing the Russian border might take longer in the summer

08:29

Tallinn Old Town is sinking

04.07

Board chair: National Opera corruption allegations now with law enforcement

04.07

Estonia helps procure over 100 armored vehicles for Moldova

04.07

Tallinn bars concerts by covers artist linked to pro-Russian rapper

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12:01

FBI arrests Estonian basketballer Kerr Kriisa Updated

08:29

Tallinn Old Town is sinking

03.07

Government moves to restrict property ownership by Russian and Belarusian citizens

03.07

Local residents frustrated by visitor behavior at Meriküla staircase

03.07

ERR carrying FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout matches live

04.07

Estonia helps procure over 100 armored vehicles for Moldova

03.07

Estonia orders heritage protection for historic Burman Villa

04.07

Tallinn bars concerts by covers artist linked to pro-Russian rapper

04.07

Board chair: National Opera corruption allegations now with law enforcement

08:58

Crossing the Russian border might take longer in the summer

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo