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Green rules at gymnastics festival spark confusion among performers

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The poster said: “Food brought into the stadium. Please bring only food in a reusable container. Spoons, forks and water bottles must be reusable.”
The poster said: “Food brought into the stadium. Please bring only food in a reusable container. Spoons, forks and water bottles must be reusable.” Source: ERR
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The organizers of the Estonian Gymnastics Festival hoped to run an environmentally friendly event, but their sustainability guidelines unexpectedly created confusion among participants. What were meant to be recommendations were interpreted as strict rules due to poor communication.

This weekend, the VII Estonian Gymnastics Festival "Maaelu võlu" (The Charm of Rural Life) takes place at Tallinn's Kalev Central Stadium. Joint rehearsals have been underway all week. However, the information sent to performers gave the impression that entering the stadium with plastic bags, disposable dishes or plastic bottles was strictly forbidden. According to performers, some were even reprimanded at the gate for having a muesli bar in plastic wrapping or yogurt in a Tetra Pak.

Project manager Lembe Laas said the situation was a misunderstanding and that the guidelines were only recommendations. "We suggested bringing food in reusable plastic containers, using metal spoons or other reusable utensils, and bringing a refillable water bottle," Laas explained.

But posters hanging at the stadium stated that performers carrying disposable or environmentally harmful food containers could be denied entry by security. Laas said the posters have now been corrected.

"We took the poster down and fixed it. I added a large note saying 'recommended' to avoid further confusion," Laas said.

Kristiina Eelmaa from G4S, the security company overseeing the event, also confirmed that no one's food would be confiscated — security staff simply remind performers of the eco‑friendly guidelines.

"We definitely won't ask anyone to throw anything away or refuse them entry. We just tell performers: please don't bring a plastic bag tomorrow. If possible, put your food in another container — it makes life nicer for all of us," Eelmaa said.

Past incidents

In addition to packaging rules and sustainability goals, the new guidelines stem from past experiences. Laas recalled how, at the festival two years ago, one group used large numbers of plastic bags to make props for their routine. Although well‑intentioned, the choice sparked backlash on social media.

"Jaak Juske posted strong criticism, asking how such a large event could be so poorly thought out and use plastic bags that harm the environment afterward," Laas said.

Food packaging has also been a recurring issue. At previous festivals, many performers ordered food via delivery apps. But tight schedules meant they couldn't finish eating, and trash bins quickly filled with polystyrene containers.

"As organizers, what are we supposed to do? On one hand, rules say caterers must use only reusable dishes, but on the other hand, we allow people to bring in polystyrene and everything else. And then plastic bags end up flying around after the event. No one wants that — least of all the organizers," Laas said.

If events are to become genuinely more environmentally friendly, Laas believes people must be increasingly encouraged toward reuse.

"We're happy to guide our dear participants toward learning to use reusable containers. It's like in the store — you don't take carrots in a plastic bag when reusable produce bags are available."

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Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

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