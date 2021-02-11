Tõnis Kons, the initator of the Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) association formed within the Isamaa Party, said the party's leadership should be rearranged and the association would present their own nominee for the upcoming party board elections.

"I think it (a need to change Isamaa's leadership - ed) is felt by most Isamaa members today, regardless of whether or not they are members of the Parempoolsed or supporters of the Parempoolsed's ideas," Kons told ERR.

He also expressed desire to make changes at the chairman level. "Parempoolsed will certainly present their nominee and will work for our presented or supported nominee to become party chairman and that there would be other new people in party leadership," Kons added.

The Parempoolsed association founder said the association does not think their views agree with all the views of other Isamaa members, but they believe their views have sufficient support within the party.

In July of 2020, more than 100 members of the then-coalition Isamaa party founded a union called Parempoolsed with a manifesto titled "The right-wing choice for Estonia" where they promised to stand up for Western values and right-wing opinions but against extremists in Estonian politics.

The association was initially joined by 111 party members, but saw additions since then with Isamaa MP Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits recently joining the faction.

--

