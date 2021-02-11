Justice minister dismisses Perling from Prosecutor's Office

Minister of Justice Maris Lauri (Reform) dismissed Prosecutor General Lavly Perling from office on Thursday (February 11). Perling's work was suspended in October 2020.

"I will dismiss the Prosecutor General Lavly Perling from the prosecutor's office based on the Service Act's section 87 and the Prosecutor's Office law section 45 initiated by the official, on February 11, 2021, to count February 11, 2021, as the last day of her service," Lauri wrote.

Lauri also declared the former Justice Minister Raivo Aeg's (Isamaa) directive according to which Perling's work ends on September 20, 2021, invalid.

Aeg suspended Perling's work relationship in the prosecutor's office from October 1, 2020, and her time working in the international organization UNOPS and for a position in ECEAP until September 20, 2021.

With Aeg's directive, Perling would have had the right to return to her position without a public competition in four years after her working relationship had stopped.

On November 25, Perling announced she had become a supportive member of the Isamaa Party's member union Parempoolsed (Right-wingers). The Prosecutor's Office's Ethics Council found that as it is not legal for prosecutors to be members of any parties, it is also unethical to be a supportive member of a party.

There has been speculation that Perling may become the mayoral candidate for the Isamaa Party in the upcoming local government council elections in Tallinn. As of February 11, Perling was not a member of the Isamaa party.

Speaking to ERR on Thursday morning, Perling said she is now completely free to participate in politics and now next steps can be taken, for example joining a party.

"I believe that now my word is completely free. Sometimes you need to make decisions where "us" has to be put higher than "I"," Perling told ERR.

Perling admitted she will be more active in politics, but she did not want to say if she will run in the local government or presidential elections.

