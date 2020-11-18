Former Prosecutor General mulls politics debut with Isamaa breakaway group

Former Prosecutor General Lavly Perling is in talks with the Isamaa Party's Parempoolsed ("right wingers") faction, and hasn't ruled out running for them at the local government elections next fall.

Perling who is currently counseling Ukraine's prosecution reform told investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress in an interview (link in Estonian): "I am not hiding the fact that my sympathy goes to Parempoolsed."

"It is not a secret that they didn't like [parent party] Isamaa policies. I sympathize with them that they are not just going with the flow to remain in power at any cost. This is a group where, perhaps, statesmanship is still present," Perling said.

Perling says she has met with some members of Parempoolsed but adds she doesn't have grand political plans.

"I am saying here for the first time that I sympathize with them. So they will sit down and see if they need my experiences and ideas."

Regarding standing in elections, Perling says she is willing to discuss it. If she were to go into politics, her priorities would be children and the economy, she added.

Parempoolsed, despite its name, is somewhat on the left of the mainstream of Isamaa, particularly on the issue of the definition of marriage, and the group seeks to distance itself from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), with whom Isamaa is in office at national level.

Lavly Perling was Prosecutor General 2014-2019. While she was eligible for a second, five-year term, this was opposed by the EKRE leadership, with Taavi Pern subsequently nominated. The Minister of Justice, Raivo Aeg, belongs to Isamaa.

