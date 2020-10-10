Gallery: Isamaa holds council meeting

Isamaa Party are holding a council meeting in Tallinn on Saturday to discuss developments in Estonian politics and the party's new associations.

Chairman of the party Helir-Valdor Seeder opened the meeting with an overview of the political situation in Estonia.

Seeder said Isamaa's reasonable and determined national-conservative policy is based on Estonia's long-term interests and largely shapes the government's policy

"Isamaa fulfils its election promises, solves Estonia's biggest problems and balances its partners," he said, adding: "It contributes to national defense, supports entrepreneurship and research and development."

The council will approve the membership of two new associations, Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) and the Association of Families (Perede Ühendus) and the leaders of both. It will also approve the party's economic report.

The meeting started at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.

