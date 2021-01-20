Center Party to lay off regional coordinators due to financial problems

The Executive Secretary of the Center Party, Peeter Vitsur, has sent a letter to the party's regional coordinators in which he announced redundancies of the positions. The move is part of a cost-cutting drive by Center.

In the letter, Vitsur notes that the board of the Center Party made a decision on January 18 to change the party's structure and, related to that, the positions of regional coordinators are being removed.

"We are forced to make redundancies to the regional coordinators across Estonia. As a result, the agreed work is ending. This is definitely a very difficult decision for you and the party. I thank you for your contribution! It is not possible to offer you another place because there are no free jobs at the moment," Vitsur wrote.

The contracts signed with the coordinators on December 2 in 2019 will be terminated on February 19, 2021.

"On your last day of work, we ask you to hand over all material measures trusted to you in regard to performing the tasks, documentation in your hand and any unfinished work to the head of the region. We also announce that one month's worth of the average wage compensation will be given to you based on the Employment Act," Vitsur added.

The Center Party covers 19 regions. According to data on the Center Party's website, not every region has an employed coordinator. The most visible coordinators are Jaanus Raidal, in Tartu County, and Artjom Suvorov, in Tartu city.

Based on the difference between the revenues and expenses of the parties published on the website of the ERJK, the financial position of the Center Party cannot be approved. Although last year's result was in a plus of €833,750, from 2014 onwards, taking into account the party's annual expenses and revenues, the party is still in the red with €562,520. As local government council elections will take place in 2021, this also means much higher expenses compared with 2020, when no elections took place, primarily due to the forthcoming election campaign.

