Eesti 200 leader: Center continuing in office doesn't give good signal

Eesti 200 leader Kristina Kallas.
Eesti 200 leader Kristina Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Leader of the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 party Kristina Kallas says the Center Party continuing in office after being subject to a security services corruption investigation does not give a good sign.

"The Center Party is in a situation where it should do some self-reflecting," Kallas said.

"Such practices have been going on in the Center Party for a long time, and this is not the first time that this party has come under public scrutiny due to corruption suspicions. It is not a good idea to involve the Center Party in the new government, but who am I to say this at the moment?" she went on.

The Eesti 200 leader said she agrees with President Kersti Kaljulaid's calls for the issue of party financing to be seriously discussed, but added that even without Center, things might not get resolved.

"However, I believe that no matter what the new coalition will look like, no party in the Riigikogu will seriously take on this issue. This would be a matter that would need a proper change in the state of Estonia, but unfortunately, I do not see any will for change in the Riigikogu at the moment," Kallas added.

Her solution would be the most effective coalition possible. "Estonia does not need another three-party coalition, where it is not possible to implement major fundamental policies. We are lagging far behind in a great many things, the first one that comes to mind is, for example, the green revolution. Estonia has been lagging behind in the field of the green revolution for a very long time, and now we need a government that would move forward on this issue significantly faster," she went on.

Eesti 200 was formed in 2018, contesting its first election the following March, when it narrowly missed out on Riigikogu seats.

Kristina Kallas is no relation to Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas. Reform is currently negotiating with Center to form the next coalition, following Jüri Ratas' resignation early on Wednesday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

