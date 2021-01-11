Survey: 64 percent believe marriage should stay between man and woman

64 percent of the people planning to vote in the marriage referendum would vote in favor of marriage remaining a union between a man and a woman, results from a new survey conducted for the Institute of Societal Studies show.

Pollster Norstat Eesti asked 1,000 respondents if they would take part in a referendum if it were to be held next Sunday with the question "Shall marriage remain a union between a man and a woman in Estonia?"

According to the responses, 72 percent of respondents would take part in the referendum, 21 percent would not do it and 6 percent were undecided.

Those who said they would vote were then asked how and 64 percent said their response would be "yes" and 36 percent that their response would be "no."

In the previous survey conducted in November, 63 percent of respondents said their response would be "yes" and 37 percent that their response would be "no."

The results of the survey show most supporters of the three parties of the government coalition support marriage remaining a union between a man and a woman, whereas most supporters of the opposition parties - Reform and the Social Democrats - and the non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 are against it.

In total, 91 percent of supporters of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) said they would answer "yes" and 9 percent would answer "no". The corresponding proportions among supporters of the Center Party were 90 percent and 10 percent and among supporters of Isamaa 72 percent and 28 percent.

For Reform Party voters, 35 percent said they would say "yes" and 65 percent "no", for the Social Democratic Party the outcome was similar with 30 percent expected to say "yes" and 70 percent "no".

Eesti 200 supporters had the highest "no" rate at 71 percent and the lowest "yes" at 29 percent.

The study by Norstat was carried out over the phone and online from December 29 to January 4 among 1,000 Estonian citizens aged 18 and older, using a weighted representative sample.

