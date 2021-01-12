Kaljulaid starts talks with party leaders at Kadriorg

President Kersti Kaljulaid started a series of discussions about the marriage referendum with political party leaders on Tuesday, starting with chairman of the Social Democrats (SDE) Indrek Saar.

Kaljulaid will also meet with Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder and Reform chairman Kaja Kallas on Tuesday. Meetings will also be held with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) and the leader of Eesti 200 Kristina Kallas on Wednesday. On Thursday, the president will meet with the chairmen of the factions of the Riigikogu.

Chairman of EKRE Martin Helme said he would not meet with the president.

"The developments of the last days in the Riigikogu show that above all, political parties need to look for the ability and will to co-operate and to move forward on common ground," Kaljulaid wrote on social on Saturday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!