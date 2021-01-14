Isamaa Secretary General: Coalition of white forces is possible

Isamaa Riigikogu group chair Priit Sibul has called Reform Vice-Chairman Jürgen Ligi's claims that Isamaa is not interested in forming a coalition with the Center and Reform parties untrue.

"This an absolute lie," Sibul said, adding that the reverse had been the case, i.e. the Reform Party has been interested in communicating with Center Party for a while, but has not taken any steps towards Isamaa.

"Naturally, it would be easier to deal with the Center Party's Secretary General, Mihhail Korb (Korb stepped down on Tuesday after being implicated in the security services investigation which led to the resignation of Jüri Ratas as prime minister - ed.) than with Priit Sibul," he added.

"Of course, a coalition of 'white' forces is possible," Sibul commented on a possible coalition of SDE, the Reform Party and his own party.

Isamaa chair Helir-Valdor Seeder says he had also noticed the Center Party and the Reform Party communicating and, at the same time, it could be seen how and why the Center Party was not satisfied with EKRE.

Jürgen Ligi said on Thursday that a coalition where Isamaa is included would not be feasible, because Isamaa does not want to join in.

--

