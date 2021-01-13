Norstat survey: Party ratings stable since start of the year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Reform and Center promotional balloons.
Reform and Center promotional balloons. Source: ERR
News

The ratings of political parties have been stable since the beginning of the year, with the top three made up of the Reform Party, the Center Party and Eesti 200 with clear gaps between the ratings, results of a survey from the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues and Norstat Eesti AS show.

The latest results, published early on Wednesday morning, show the Reform Party is supported by 28.4 percent, the Center Party by 21.6 percent and the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 by 16.4 percent of voting-age citizens.

None of the parties' ratings have changed by more than 0.5 percentage points week on week, which means that the ratings continue to be in the same as before Christmas.

The opposition Reform Party, whose support was on a downward trend until Christmas, has maintained the top spot, commanding a 6.8 percentage point lead over Center.

The top three are followed by the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) with 14.8 percent, the Social Democratic Party with 8.2 percent and Isamaa with 6.1 percent.

The three parties of the now-outgoing coalition government - Center, EKRE and Isamaa - are supported by altogether 42.5 percent of voters and those of the opposition by 36.6 percent.

Researcher Martin Mölder said that, once again, no significant changes can be observed in the ratings of Estonia's political parties week on week. The only two parties whose ratings have displayed some trend in the past three weeks are Social Democrats and EKRE, whose support has been slowly moving higher.

"But these trends have been too small and short-term to be dwelt upon at any length. At the present moment this stability is somewhat surprising, as we have a politically hot week behind us in connection with the draft resolution on the marriage referendum and it could be presumed that the handling of the draft resolution and the proposals to amend of dubitable value submitted to it nevertheless will have a certain impact in the end," Mölder said.

The results seem to confirm additionally that the rapid rise in support for Eesti 200 has stopped at about 16.5 percent, according to Mölder.

"Meanwhile, an interesting situation has arisen on the current level of support where among male and ethnic Estonian voters, for instance, three parties are running neck and neck after the Reform Party with equal, or at least statistically indistinguishable rates of support. However, the Center Party continues to be the only party still that is able to compete with the Reform Party in certain voter groups," Mölder added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

open estonia forum

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:37

First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Estonia

15:53

Reps: In Center's interest to form coalition with Reform and Isamaa Updated

15:20

Health Board: Restrictions in Harju, Ida-Viru counties had positive effect

15:07

Political analyst: We could see a repeat of 2019

15:04

Tallinn Mayor: City government not culpable in Porto Franco case

14:35

EBRD withdraws Porto Franco €63-million loan Updated

14:27

Coronavirus vaccinations progressing on Saaremaa

14:26

Health Board: 855 new cases of coronavirus, nine deaths Updated

13:55

Prosecution to move for arrest of Teder and Kracht

13:40

Kaja Kallas: I see no way to form a government with EKRE

13:35

Political mathematics: Four new possible coalitions

13:12

Reps: Ratas would not be PM were recent partners to form new coalition

13:07

Norstat survey: Party ratings stable since start of the year

12:36

Helme considers the same coalition continuing a possibility

12:24

President to ask Reform leader Kaja Kallas to form new coalition Updated

11:48

Football: National team loses 1-0 to top Hungarian club Ferencváros

11:02

Isamaa secretary general: No potential coalition is excluded

10:50

Gallery: Reform Party gathers to discuss political situation

10:43

Coalition withdraws marriage referendum bill from Riigikogu vote

10:40

Care homes next priority for COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: