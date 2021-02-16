Party ratings: Reform, EKRE support rises, most other parties' falls

Support for the coalition Reform Party and the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) have both risen, according to a recent opinion poll, while the Center Party, in office with Reform, has seen a fall in support.

Reform saw a rise to 30 percent of respondents who picked it as their preferred party, from 27 percent last month, according to a survey conducted by pollsters Kantar Emor.

Reform entered office, with Kaja Kallas as prime minister, last month, while EKRE's move in the opposite direction, from coalition to opposition, was also accompanied by a rise in popularity, polling at 20 percent in February and up from 14 percent the previous month, Kantar Emor says.

Most other parties saw a fall in support levels over the same period.

For Center, the drop was to 17 percent from 19 percent the previous month, while non-parliamentary Eesti 200 – at one point polling higher than EKRE according to some market research firms – also saw a two-percentage-point fall, from 17 to 15 percent.

Support for the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) remained unchanged at 8 percent in February, just as the party's situation remained the same despite a change in coalition.

Isamaa is now polling at the 5 percent mark – the minimum proportion of votes required to win Riigikogu (or local government or European Parliament) seats – down from 8 percent in January, Kantar Emor says.

The Green Party, not represented at the Riigikogu at present, also saw it support halve to 2 percent, with the relatively newly-formed TULE party, also not in parliament, picking up 1 percent.

Kantar Emor says it conducted the survey over a five day period, February 11-15, polling 1,124 Estonian citizens aged 18-84.

--

