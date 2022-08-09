Health minister takes on adviser for one month

A former editor-in-chief of agricultural weekly Maaleht has been appointed adviser to Minister of Health and Labor Peep Peterson (SDE) on a short-term basis.

Andres Eilart, who currently works in PR, will hold the role only for the month of August until a long-term employee is found.

Karin Veskimäe, head of communications at the Ministry of Social Affairs, told ERR that: "Andres Eilart is to be an adviser to the Minister of Health and Labor for one month, until a permanent employee can take up the position."

Eilart said: "I came to meet the minister and, following the agreement, I will help out the state until the end of August, when a permanent employee can take up the post. After that, I will continue in the private sector."

Karin Veskimäe added that Eilart would step aside from any areas of the job where a conflict of interest could potentially arise, adding that there were no such potential conflicts at present, so far as was known.

His contract runs exactly from August 1 to 31, she added.

Eilart was Maaleht editor-in-chief 2015-2020 and before that he was a long-term employee with its sister publication Eesti Päevaleht.

His current employer is Agenda PR, which focuses on media relations and training, strategic communication, marketing communication and crisis communication.

--

